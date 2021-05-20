 
 

Ariana Grande Not Expecting Child With Dalton Gomez Despite Post-Wedding Speculations

The 'Thank You, Next' songstress, who just wed her real estate agent fiance, is hit by the pregnancy rumors after a Spanish celebrity gossip influencer claimed they tied the knot because she's having a bun in the oven.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is not having a bun in the oven. The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress, who has been entangled in pregnancy rumors after secretly getting married to Dalton Gomez, is reportedly not expecting their first child together.

Revealing the news was In Touch Weekly. The outlet further informed that the pregnancy speculation emerged after a Spanish celebrity gossip influencer claimed Ariana and Dalton tied the knot because she is pregnant with a baby boy.

The report came just a few days after the 27-year-old star's representative confirmed that she has exchanged vows with her real estate fiance. "They got married," the rep told PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

A separate source, meanwhile, spilled to E! News that the pair's wedding guests included "close family and friends." The insider further gushed, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what [she] wanted."

About Ariana's wedding ring, it was unveiled that her husband Dalton took part in designing it with jeweller Jack Solow. "It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," a spokesperson for the jeweller told E! News. "Dalton was very happy with it."

That aside, Ariana and Dalton's union reportedly got blessing from her family, including her mother Joan Grande and her brother Frankie Grande. "Ariana's brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her (to) be her true self."

"Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is. He's a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him," the source further noted. "He's also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy."

Ariana made public her engagement to Dalton on December 20, 2020.

