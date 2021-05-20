Joel Edgerton Spills Why He Nearly Missed the Birth of First Child With Christine Centenera

WENN/Avalon/Derrick Salters Celebrity

Having become a first time father, the 'Underground Railroad' recalls feeling 'very nervous' that he would not be able to leave Queensland and be by his Vogue fashion director girlfriend's side.

AceShowbiz - Joel Edgerton nearly missed the birth of his first child with Christine Centenera. In a revealing new interview, "The Underground Railroad" star confirmed the arrival of his baby with the Vogue fashion director, and spilled the story of him getting worried about not being able to come in time for their child's arrival.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 46-year-old actor was asked if he was present when his child was born. "Yeah," he first admitted before going into details. "I was very nervous because I was working in Queensland and there are some border issues with Sydney and Queensland that pop up. I was getting very nervous that I'd get stuck."

The "Boy Erased" star/director went on to note how fortunate he was. "But I was working with some wonderful people who said, 'We will move heaven and earth to make sure you don't miss something this important,' " he said. He then joked, "I would've done a Tom Cruise," as he referred to flying a place.

In the article piece published on Wednesday, May 19, Joel admitted that he stole a moment away from the hospital to do the interview. He opened up to Oprah, "I just ran away from the hospital for a moment." About his newborn, he excitedly raved, "I can't even put it into words. I'm in love."

Christine was caught on camera arriving at a hospital in North Sydney on Monday, May 17. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , the fashion director covered her baby bump under a plaid coat. She also wore white sneakers, a black baseball cap, and a black bag. Accompanied by her mom, she could be seen carrying large suitcase.

Both Joel and Christine had never formally announced they were expecting their first child. The couple keeps their relationship private since they started dating. Still, they confirmed their relationship at GQ Australia's Men of the Year Awards in Sydney in November 2018.