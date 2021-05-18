 
 

Ariana Grande 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Marrying Dalton Gomez in Their Montecito Home

A representative of the 'Positions' singer confirms that she has tied the knot with the 25-year-old real estate agent in a 'tiny and intimate' wedding attended by less than 20 people.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande. Around five months after getting engaged to Dalton Gomez, the "Positions" singer and her fiance officially tied the knot in their Montecito home and she "couldn't be happier" with the marriage.

Confirming the happy news was the 27-year-old star's representative. "They got married," the rep told PEOPLE. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

A separate source additionally spilled to E! News that Ariana and Dalton's wedding guests included "close family and friends." The insider further raved, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted." TMZ was the first to report the pair's union.

It was previously unveiled that Ariana and Dalton did not plan to have big nuptials. In early April, a so-called insider told E! News, "They both do not want a huge extravagant event, so they are figuring out what their options are for an intimate ceremony."

Ariana went public with her engagement to Dalton on December 20, 2020. At that time, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her with her 25-year-old beau and the engagement ring. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply declared, "Forever n then some (sic)."

The "Thank You, Next" songstress and the real estate agent reportedly became an item in March the same year. She confirmed their relationship nearly two months later through his cameo in her homemade music video for "Stuck With U", her collaboration single with Justin Bieber. They made their romance Instagram official in June.

Before she wed Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Pete Davidson in June 2018. The former couple, however, called it off in October the same year. She previously dated late rapper Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018, dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and Big Sean from 2014 to 2015.

