Report: Travis Barker to 'Address' Shanna Moakler Drama on the Kardashians' Hulu Show

According to a new report, Travis and Kourtney are 'already discussing their relationship being part of the new show on Hulu' which is dubbed the continuation of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kris Jenner just announced that her family would continue their journey on Hulu and it seems like the new show will feature a drama surrounding Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker. According to a new report, the musician is set to appear on the new show as he will talk about his ex Shanna Moakler.

According to InTouch Weekly, Travis and Kourtney are "already discussing their relationship being part of the new show on Hulu." The source goes on to say, "All the press you're seeing right now about Travis' family drama is just building up hype. The Kardashians are smart and know what they're doing."

The source adds, "He's been wanting to get his kids on TV as teenagers since fans got to see them as little kids on 'Meet the Barkers'."

Of the Blink-182" drummer, the source continues, "He would jump at the opportunity of being part of Kourtney's family's show and won't be holding back when it comes time to address the drama with his ex. And of course, Kourtney and Travis will be flaunting their PDA -- even more than what they post on social media!"

Kourtney, Travis and Shanna often times made headlines with the latter allegedly shaded the new couple. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Shanna, who shares three kids Travis, said in an interview. She also mentioned that the fact that Travis and Kourtney bonded over "True Romance" hurt her.

"The movie, 'True Romance', that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on Meet the Barkers. Stuff like that … I just think it's weird." She referred to their daughter Alabama who is named after Patricia Arquette's character Alabama Whitman in the movie.

Kris announced the new show while appearing at the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, May 18. "This is the next chapter. In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are," so she teased. "The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

The show will be a continuation of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", which is currently airing its 20th and final season on E!.