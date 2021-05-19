 
 

Ariana Grande's Wedding Ring Designed by Her Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande's Wedding Ring Designed by Her Husband Dalton Gomez
Instagram
Celebrity

More details about the low-key nuptials between the '7 Rings' hitmaker and her husband are revealed as a spokesperson say the groom designed the bride's wedding ring.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's wedding ring was designed by her new husband Dalton Gomez.

The "Positions" hitmaker exchanged vows with Gomez at her home in Montecito, California, at an informal gathering with just a few guests over the weekend (15-16May21).

And when it came to presenting his bride with a band to match her unique engagement ring, real estate agent Dalton worked with jeweller Jack Solow to ensure that the accessory was fit for his wife-to-be.

  See also...

"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," a spokesperson for the jeweller told E! News. "Dalton was very happy with it." While news of the wedding came as a shock to Ariana's millions of fans, it has been reported that the singer's family - including mum Joan and sibling Frankie - are on board with the union because they feel like they both "balance each other out."

"Ariana's brother Frankie and her mom are so happy for her," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They think Dalton really balances Ariana out and allows her (to) be her true self."

"Ariana appreciates that Dalton accepts her and loves her for who she is. He's a little nerdy and hardworking and she loves that about him. He's also very protective over her and goes above and beyond to make her happy."

The "God Is a Woman" singer announced her engagement to Dalton in December (20) when she posted a photo on Instagram of her ring. The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the Covid-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.

You can share this post!

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

Kate Moss Auctioning Off Video of Herself Sleeping for Charity
Related Posts
Ariana Grande 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Marrying Dalton Gomez in Their Montecito Home

Ariana Grande 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Marrying Dalton Gomez in Their Montecito Home

Ariana Grande Allegedly Marries Dalton Gomez in Intimate Wedding

Ariana Grande Allegedly Marries Dalton Gomez in Intimate Wedding

Ariana Grande's Wax Figure Rocks Black Lace Two-Piece Set at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Ariana Grande's Wax Figure Rocks Black Lace Two-Piece Set at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Ariana Grande Plans 'Intimate' Wedding With Fiance Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande Plans 'Intimate' Wedding With Fiance Dalton Gomez

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet