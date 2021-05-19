 
 

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy Weeks After Deletion of Unedited Photo

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy Weeks After Deletion of Unedited Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

After flaunting her bikini body on social media, the Good American founder is showered with compliments from her famous friends and sisters, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian continued to give her fans a feast for their eyes. A few weeks after the removal of her unedited bikini picture, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to social media to show off her flat tummy.

On Tuesday, May 18, the 36-year-old reality star shared a picture and a short clip of herself wearing a tiny green string bikini with a minimalist bracelet as her only accessory. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "5.20 DROP Good American."

Khloe's post has since been flooded with compliments from many. One in particular was her sibling Kim Kardashian who exclaimed, "Wow!!!!!" Her other sister Kylie Jenner gushed, "yessss body." Her famous pal Andy Cohen chimed in by sending out several fire emojis.

  See also...

Khloe's steamy snap came more than a month after her "private" and unedited picture went viral and was subsequently removed from sites across the internet. When addressing the deletion of the photo, she shared on Instagram a video of herself in a thong while putting her sculpted abs on full display.

The daughter of Kris Jenner also penned a lengthy message that read, "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered." She then added, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful."

"But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared," the mother of one continued. "Regardless of who you are."

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she went on admitting. "I'm of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human."

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Dubs Stormi 'My Legacy' When Revealing Plan for Daughter Running Her Cosmetics Empire
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian 'Freaked Out' After Meeting With Surrogate Therapist

Khloe Kardashian 'Freaked Out' After Meeting With Surrogate Therapist

Khloe Kardashian Ditches Rumored Engagement Ring Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Khloe Kardashian Ditches Rumored Engagement Ring Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Khloe Kardashian Keeps Positive Attitude Amid New Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Keeps Positive Attitude Amid New Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Sends Love to Instagram Commenter Who Calls Her Insecure

Khloe Kardashian Sends Love to Instagram Commenter Who Calls Her Insecure

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction