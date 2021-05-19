Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy Weeks After Deletion of Unedited Photo

Instagram Celebrity

After flaunting her bikini body on social media, the Good American founder is showered with compliments from her famous friends and sisters, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian continued to give her fans a feast for their eyes. A few weeks after the removal of her unedited bikini picture, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to social media to show off her flat tummy.

On Tuesday, May 18, the 36-year-old reality star shared a picture and a short clip of herself wearing a tiny green string bikini with a minimalist bracelet as her only accessory. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply wrote, "5.20 DROP Good American."

Khloe's post has since been flooded with compliments from many. One in particular was her sibling Kim Kardashian who exclaimed, "Wow!!!!!" Her other sister Kylie Jenner gushed, "yessss body." Her famous pal Andy Cohen chimed in by sending out several fire emojis.

Khloe's steamy snap came more than a month after her "private" and unedited picture went viral and was subsequently removed from sites across the internet. When addressing the deletion of the photo, she shared on Instagram a video of herself in a thong while putting her sculpted abs on full display.

The daughter of Kris Jenner also penned a lengthy message that read, "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered." She then added, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful."

"But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared," the mother of one continued. "Regardless of who you are."

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she went on admitting. "I'm of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human."