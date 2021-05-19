 
 

Marilyn Manson Slapped With Sexual Assault and Battery Lawsuit by Ex-Assistant

Celebrity

In her allegations against the 'Rock Is Dead' singer, Ashley Walters claims that he began harassing her in May 2010 when he reportedly invited her to his West Hollywood home.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson's woes keep piling up - the shock rocker has been sued for sexual assault, battery, and harassment by a former assistant.

Ashley Walters claims Manson treated her awfully and bragged about raping women, allegedly telling her during a video shoot he "loved when girls looked like they had just been raped."

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, the accuser also claims Manson would tell her he wanted to kill women he was dating.

Walters alleges the harassment she experienced at the hands of the "Rock Is Dead" singer began in May 2010, when he reportedly invited her to his West Hollywood home, bit her ear and forced her hand down his pants.

She left Manson's employ in 2011 after "Game of Thrones" star Esme Bianco, the singer's ex, told her to leave the "dangerous" rock star. Esme has filed a separate sexual assault lawsuit against Manson.

Walters claims Manson became enraged and fired her after discovering she and his ex had become close. She was rehired a week later but still treated badly. The rocker fired her for good in October, 2011 but allegedly continued to physically and verbally threaten her.

A member of Manson's team has vehemently denied any accusations of assault.

After allegations of bad behavior and misconduct were leveled at Manson by Bianco and his former fiancee, Evan Rachel Wood, Manson lost two TV roles, his record deal, and a manager.

The rocker's lawyer previously fired back at actress Bianco's sexual assault lawsuit, insisting her accusations are "provably false."

Howard E. King said, "To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

The case is under police investigation.

