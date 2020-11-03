 
 

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Use of Halloween Costumes to Go Instagram Official

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Make Use of Halloween Costumes to Go Instagram Official
WENN/Instar/Avalon
Celebrity

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and 'The Kissing Booth' star, who have been linked romantically together, transform themselves into Elvis and Priscilla Presley for the spookiest night of the year.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, November 1, as the model shared snaps of herself and her beau dressed up as Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley for Halloween.

The 19-year-old beauty donned a lavender dress with her hair teased into a big beehive and her dramatic eye make-up adding to the overall Halloween look.

Meanwhile, "The Kissing Booth" star Jacob sported a pale blue suit with an unbuttoned white dress shirt, with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth and his hair teased into The King's famous quiff.

"Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate," Kaia's make-up artist Sam Visser told Vogue of the couple's looks.

  See also...

Hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu added that the inspiration came from a picture of Priscilla driving her white Mercedes later in her relationship with Elvis.

Sharing the snaps, Kaia left them caption-less - opting only to tag Visser and Le Mindu.

But fans were quick to note that the shoot was the first time Kaia had shared pictures of herself and Jacob on her social media, after the pair were first romantically linked several months ago.

Kaia and Jacob first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted dinning out together at Nobu in Malibu in early September. The two, however, showed no PDA at the time. "Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia," a source told E! News of the pair's relationship, before adding, "but there is nothing serious going on there."

After they were spotted together on several different occasions, a source told ET later that month that the two were in fact an item. "Things are really great between them," the source said. "They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy."

You can share this post!

John Boyega Admits to Have 'Very Transparent' Conversation With Disney Over 'Star Wars' Dispute

Eminem Backs Joe Biden by Authorizing 'Lose Yourself' Use in New Campaign Ad
Related Posts
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Seal It With a Kiss After Weeks of Dating Speculation

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Seal It With a Kiss After Weeks of Dating Speculation

This Is Why Kaia Gerber 'Doesn't Want to Be Exclusive' With Jacob Elordi

This Is Why Kaia Gerber 'Doesn't Want to Be Exclusive' With Jacob Elordi

Kaia Gerber Poses Nude and Kisses Female Friend on Her 19th Birthday

Kaia Gerber Poses Nude and Kisses Female Friend on Her 19th Birthday

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Cara Delevingne's Birthday With Matching Tattoos

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Cara Delevingne's Birthday With Matching Tattoos

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Lil Nas X Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation Into Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian