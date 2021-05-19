 
 

Tristan Thompson's Default Judgment Against Woman Claiming He Fathered Her Child Denied

Tristan Thompson's Default Judgment Against Woman Claiming He Fathered Her Child Denied
Instagram
Celebrity

The Boston Celtics player requests a judge to hit Kimberly Alexander with $100,000 in damage after companies and brands have viewed him 'as a troubled athlete' due to her claims.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson may need to try another approach to fight back a woman claiming he fathered her child. The Boston Celtics player, who was seeking a default judgment against Kimberly Alexander, reportedly got his request denied due to a few "issues" that needed corrections.

Revealing the judge's decision was TMZ. The outlet previously spilled that the 30-year-old athlete wanted the judge to hit the paternity accuser with $100,000 in damage plus additional costs after companies and brands have viewed him "as a troubled athlete" due to her claims.

In May 2020, Tristan filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly for claiming he is her baby daddy. He also argued that he took a paternity test and it proved he is not the father of her child. In the lawsuit, it was stated, "A reputable, accredited DNA lab approved by her own lawyers has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander's child."

  See also...

The NBA star allegedly admitted that he had sex one time with Kimberly around 2011/2012, years before the her child was born and long before he was dating Khloe Kardashian. However, Kimberly shut down his claims and has blown off the lawsuit for over a year.

Kimberly has reacted to news about his default judgement request and demanded him to take a second DNA test. On Instagram, she wrote, "Bd you have a whole other scandal out here!!! But I wrecked ur pay!?? 80 mill doesn't sound like I did. Anyways @khloekardashian Please get ur man to take that second test his team kept denying. What's done in the dark will come to light."

Aside from Kimberly, Tristan was slapped with another accusation from a woman named Sydney Chase. Sydney claimed that she hooked up with Tristan after meeting in January, the time when he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star were rumored to have reconciled their romance. He then fired back at Sydney by challenging her to prove the existence of his alleged salacious text messages to her.

You can share this post!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Honors Khloe Kardashian on Mother's Day Amid New Cheating Rumors

Tristan Thompson Honors Khloe Kardashian on Mother's Day Amid New Cheating Rumors

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal