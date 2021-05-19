Tristan Thompson's Default Judgment Against Woman Claiming He Fathered Her Child Denied

Instagram Celebrity

The Boston Celtics player requests a judge to hit Kimberly Alexander with $100,000 in damage after companies and brands have viewed him 'as a troubled athlete' due to her claims.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson may need to try another approach to fight back a woman claiming he fathered her child. The Boston Celtics player, who was seeking a default judgment against Kimberly Alexander, reportedly got his request denied due to a few "issues" that needed corrections.

Revealing the judge's decision was TMZ. The outlet previously spilled that the 30-year-old athlete wanted the judge to hit the paternity accuser with $100,000 in damage plus additional costs after companies and brands have viewed him "as a troubled athlete" due to her claims.

In May 2020, Tristan filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly for claiming he is her baby daddy. He also argued that he took a paternity test and it proved he is not the father of her child. In the lawsuit, it was stated, "A reputable, accredited DNA lab approved by her own lawyers has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander's child."

The NBA star allegedly admitted that he had sex one time with Kimberly around 2011/2012, years before the her child was born and long before he was dating Khloe Kardashian. However, Kimberly shut down his claims and has blown off the lawsuit for over a year.

Kimberly has reacted to news about his default judgement request and demanded him to take a second DNA test. On Instagram, she wrote, "Bd you have a whole other scandal out here!!! But I wrecked ur pay!?? 80 mill doesn't sound like I did. Anyways @khloekardashian Please get ur man to take that second test his team kept denying. What's done in the dark will come to light."

Aside from Kimberly, Tristan was slapped with another accusation from a woman named Sydney Chase. Sydney claimed that she hooked up with Tristan after meeting in January, the time when he and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star were rumored to have reconciled their romance. He then fired back at Sydney by challenging her to prove the existence of his alleged salacious text messages to her.