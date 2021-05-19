 
 

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Gotten Married in Small Wedding, Bobby Bones Suggested

While promoting his new show 'Breaking Bobby Bones', the 'American Idol' mentor claims he understands why he did not get the invite to the A-list couple's secret nuptials.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom might have secretly tied the knot. Around two months after she was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger, the "American Idol" judge was suggested by her co-star in the singing competition, Bobby Bones, to have gotten married to her actor fiance, and was keeping it an intimate affair.

The "Idol" mentor was prompting his new show "Breaking Bobby Bones" when he came out with the revelation. In a video interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, May 18, he first stated, "It was so small that I did not get that invite." He went on to add, "I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous."

Speaking about his limited interaction with Katy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobby spilled, "We had dinner, I guess, about a year or so ago." He further dished, "They kind of keep it all separate and then right when it's showtime, we're in. So unless we're, like, talking on a Zoom or backstage quickly, we're not together nearly as much this season."

Katy and Orlando have gotten engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. The "Roar" hitmaker was proposed to by the "Lord of the Rings" star using a flower-shaped ruby and diamond ring, and the two planned to hold their wedding in early 2020 before coronavirus spread around the world. In mid-March 2021, the two sparked rumors of a secret wedding.

The speculation arose when Katy was seen sporting a simple gold ring in place of her engagement ring. At the time, the 36-year-old singer enjoyed a family outing with her actor fiance and their daughter Daisy. She wore a workout crop top and leggings with a face mask and a "Mama" cap, while he donned a white T-shirt, jeans, cap and a bandana around his neck.

Both Katy and Orlando have yet to make any comment about their rumored secret wedding, but his ex-wife Miranda Kerr has recently praised Katy for making Orlando happy. "Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy. I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I'm so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated," she told The Wall Street Journal.

