 
 

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new letter sent to the Instagram model, the pro basketball player's legal team demands that she prove the existence of his alleged text messages to her or shut up.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson apparently has so much confidence amid his latest cheating allegations. The NBA star has fired off another legal threat to Sydney Chase, who has revealed she slept with him several months ago, and he's now allegedly pressuring her to show the receipts of her claims.

In the letter obtained by TMZ, the pro basketball player's attorney Marty Singer challenges the Instagram model to prove the existence of Tristan's alleged salacious text messages to her. The attorney insists that if Sydney cannot show the texts, it can only lead to one "inescapable conclusion ... that they do not exist."

Tristan's attorney previously slapped Sydney with a cease and desist following her interview on Adam22's "No Jumper" podcast, suggesting that Tristan had been unfaithful to his rumored girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. The letter stated that her allegations are "malicious defamatory fabrications."

  See also...

"Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," Tristan's attorney Marty said, adding, "It is obvious that you are a liar." The letter went on warning that if Sydney doesn't stop "defaming" Tristan in the media or online, "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct."

Sydney initially denied receiving the letter, before later changing her tune. "I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use," so she wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 5. Refusing to be silenced, she then added, "However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply." She ended her statement with a declaration that read, "I will not be called a liar."

In the new legal threat, Tristan's legal team accuses Sydney of "changing the purported 'facts' to fit [her] story." They claim the 23-year-old is making false claims about the Boston Celtics star to get her 15 minutes of fame.

You can share this post!

Wallace Shawn Denies Making Nasty Pass at 'The Nanny' Co-star Lauren Lane

Lakeith Stanfield Slammed for Moderating Anti-Semitic Chatroom on Clubhouse
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson Slaps Podcaster With Cease-and-Desist Letter Following Infidelity Expose

Tristan Thompson Slaps Podcaster With Cease-and-Desist Letter Following Infidelity Expose

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Most Read
Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch