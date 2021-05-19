Brothers Osborne Tapped for Concert for Love and Acceptance

Instagram Music

T.J. Osborne and his bandmate John are scheduled to headline the upcoming annual music event this summer in an effort to raise money to support the LGBTQ community.

AceShowbiz - Brothers Osborne are to headline the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance this June (21).

The siblings lead the line-up for the annual event, which supports the LGBTQ community with proceeds going to GLAAD, MusiCares, and Nashville's Oasis Center.

T.J. Osborne came out as gay earlier this year, with Brothers Osborne later releasing the tune "Younger Me" in a bid to help anyone else going through a similar experience.

Brooke Eden, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, Kristin Chenoweth, LoCash, Kathy Mattea, Rissi Palmer, Gretchen Peters, Tenille Townes, Walker County, and Chase Wright are also on the bill for the 30 June concert, which will be streamed online on CMT's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The concert is produced by bosses at Ty Herndon's charitable organisation the Foundation for Love & Acceptance, which he founded in 2015, and CMT (Country Music Television), with Herndon also set to host alongside CMT's Cody Alan. "This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains," Herndon said in a press release.

Brothers Osborne recently called out Republican politicians for shutting down plans to honor T.J. as a trailblazer for becoming the only openly-gay artist currently signed to a major country label in a genre typically known for its conservatism.

Kacey Musgraves also slammed the politicians, "Massively disappointed in TN House Republicans for blocking my friend @TJOsborne for being honored because HE'S GAY (sic)!?"