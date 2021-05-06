 
 

Brothers Osborne Reach Out to Republican Politician who Rejected Plans to Honor Gay Member

T.J. Osborne and his bandmate John invite chair of the House Republican Caucus to meet them in person for discussion after conservative politicians block plans to honor T.J.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country stars the Brothers Osborne have been left disappointed after a resolution honouring gay bandmember T.J. Osborne was shut down in Tennessee by Republican politicians.

The Senate Joint Resolution 609 was introduced to recognise Osborne as a "trailblazer" for going public with his sexuality in February (21), becoming the only openly-gay artist currently signed to a major country label in a genre typically known for its conservatism.

The motion passed unanimously in the state Senate, but was blocked from approval on Tuesday (04May21) by Representative Jeremy Faison, chair of the House Republican Caucus, who called to send the bill back to the House Naming and Designating Committee - which has since closed for the legislative year.

"We have some concerns on this SJR," Faison said, without offering up specific details about the procedural objection he raised on behalf of the Republican Party.

Critics have since attacked Faison, suggesting his well-documented support for anti-LGBTQ legislation is the real reason for his objection.

Among those outraged were singers Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves, who vented on Twitter, "Massively disappointed in TN House Republicans for blocking my friend @TJOsborne for being honored because HE'S GAY (sic)!?"

Meanwhile, the Brothers Osborne, comprising T.J and his sibling John, reached out to Faison directly to suggest meeting up to discuss the controversy.

"We've lived in this state for over half of our lives," the stars tweeted. "@JeremyFaison4TN honored Ben Shapiro (conservative political commentator) who doesn't even live here."

"Jeremy, let's have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person."

Faison has yet to respond to the offer.

