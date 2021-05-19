John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

Screen Gems/Liam Daniel Movie

The 'Star Wars' actor is set to reunite with director Joe Cornish and reprise his role as Moses in the upcoming second installment of his 2011 sci-fi movie.

May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Boyega is returning for "Attack the Block 2".

The "Star Wars" actor will reunite with director Joe Cornish for a sequel to the 2011 sci-fi comedy, which saw Boyega make his movie debut as Moses.

"It's been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then," he told Deadline. "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of the first film.

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of' Attack the Block' on the 10th anniversary of the film's release," Cornish added. "I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

Last year, the filmmaker hinted at the pair's plans for a sequel.

"We've got ideas," he said. "I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

"The Kid Who Would Be King" director also suggested that the second movie could explore how the characters have changed over the years.

"In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is," he added. "So that's all I say."

Plot details and a release date have yet to be revealed.