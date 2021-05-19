 
 

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel
Screen Gems/Liam Daniel
Movie

The 'Star Wars' actor is set to reunite with director Joe Cornish and reprise his role as Moses in the upcoming second installment of his 2011 sci-fi movie.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Boyega is returning for "Attack the Block 2".

The "Star Wars" actor will reunite with director Joe Cornish for a sequel to the 2011 sci-fi comedy, which saw Boyega make his movie debut as Moses.

"It's been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then," he told Deadline. "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

The announcement comes on the 10th anniversary of the first film.

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of' Attack the Block' on the 10th anniversary of the film's release," Cornish added. "I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

  See also...

Last year, the filmmaker hinted at the pair's plans for a sequel.

"We've got ideas," he said. "I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

"The Kid Who Would Be King" director also suggested that the second movie could explore how the characters have changed over the years.

"In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is," he added. "So that's all I say."

Plot details and a release date have yet to be revealed.

You can share this post!

Noel Gallagher Never Corrects Fans Who Mistake Him for Brother Liam

'Rebel' Creator Blasts ABC for Abandoning Show After Just Five Episodes
Most Read
Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'
Movie

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Sharon Stone Powerless to Halt 'Basic Instinct' Director's Cut

Sharon Stone Powerless to Halt 'Basic Instinct' Director's Cut

'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast

'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel