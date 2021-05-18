 
 

Kandi Burruss Doubles Down on Claims About Being Disrespected by Boyz II Men

Kandi Burruss Doubles Down on Claims About Being Disrespected by Boyz II Men
WENN/FayesVision/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

Calling out Wanya Morris for shading her in his response to her claims, the Xscape singer further talked about the matter in a new video on her YouTube channel.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss stands by her allegations against Boyz II Men after she said that the group disrespect. Calling out Wanya Morris for shading her in his response to her claims, the Xscape singer further talked about the matter in a new video on her YouTube channel.

"I did so happen to see just a little clip of what Wanya said on, I guess his interview that he was doing, and clearly he did not understand why I was offended," Kandi said. "Because the way he told the story is not how I felt okay. And then I noticed he tried to throw a little shade at the end, you need to be a housewife honey, but it’s all good."

She went on saying, "I love the group Boyz II Men as far as them being artists, I think they're amazing and I have no shade about them, their career, or anything like that. But what I will say is I did have a bad experience."

  See also...

Kandi shared that when she worked with the group, things were fine until they talked discuss business and discussed the ownership percentage of the two records of "Good Guy" and "Beautiful Women". "I just said, 'Hey guys, you know, how do you normally do your splits?' And so, instantly [their] attitude shifted," Kandi said in the video. She added that someone in the R&B group called her manager at the time and said, "And I can't believe she even fixed her mouth to ask us about some splits."

"Since then, you know, I mean I definitely have seen them, you know. We definitely have [spoken]. So it's not like a thing of me holding grudges. But if someone asked me what was my worst experience, I'm sorry that is the truth," Kandi continued. "And you can feel how you want to feel. But maybe you don't realize, or maybe you don't even remember Wanya how you came off at that time but you did. And those things were said, and I did take it that way, you know. I didn't imagine it, okay. I did not imagine it and it definitely happened. It was disrespectful as f**k!"

Prior to this, Wanya said in an Instagram Live, "We've been taught you write [a song] and you split [songwriting credits] down the middle, that way there's no discrepancies… we're from the old school. We're from the 'aye, you write a lyric, I'll write a lyric'… It's really about just building this whole thing together."

Wanya, however, claimed that there had no bad bloods between them. "I have nothing bad to say about Kandi, it's just we work different," he explained. "[Kandi] can't get on here and sing better than Jayna Brown. She can't get on here and sing better than Liamani [Segura]… but I respect her opinion and I respect what she says."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'
Related Posts
Wanya Morris Responds to Kandi Burruss' 'Bad Experience' Claims With Boyz II Men

Wanya Morris Responds to Kandi Burruss' 'Bad Experience' Claims With Boyz II Men

Kandi Burruss Speaks Against Making Quick Judgment Amid T.I. and Tiny Sexual Abuse Allegations

Kandi Burruss Speaks Against Making Quick Judgment Amid T.I. and Tiny Sexual Abuse Allegations

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss Dragged Over Birthday Shout-Out for 'RHOA' Former Co-Star NeNe Leakes: 'Fake Love'

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Shade New 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Fashion Sense

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey Shade New 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Fashion Sense

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Goes on Family Trip to Disneyland in First Outing Since Cyber-Bullying Scandal

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction