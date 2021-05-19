 
 

RuPaul Invites Cher to Join 'Drag Race' Following Win at MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted

The 'RuPaul's Dag Race' judge gives her idol a shout-out when accepting an honor at the recent MTV Unscripted Awards, pleading with her to join him on his reality TV show.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - RuPaul urged his idol Cher to join him on "Drag Race" as his show took home the most awards at the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday night (17May21).

The biggest shows in unscripted reality television were celebrated at night two of the MTV Awards in Hollywood, with the drag reality show dominating proceedings taking home three gongs - for Best Reality Cast, Best Competition Series, and Best Host (RuPaul).

During his acceptance speech, RuPaul couldn't resist a shout out to his beloved Cher as he began, "I want to thank MTV ... for making our little show so much fun to do."

"But I gotta say in all these years of hosting a television show, I learned how to do this from a woman who is phenomenal. That woman is Cher, man. So Cher, why don't you 'shnapoutofit' and come do our show?"

RuPaul's plea to the "Believe" hitmaker comes after she previously vowed, "I'm going to have to go on it at some point."

"RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." was also nominated for Best International Reality Series, but lost out to "Love Island".

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" was crowned Best Docu-Reality Show and was named the first-ever recipient of the all-new lifetime achievement honour, Reality Royalty.

One of the biggest and brutalist reality TV showdowns of all time won Best Fight, with Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian's physical altercation on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" nabbing the title.

Elsewhere, Bretman Rock beat Addison Rae to be named Breakthrough Social Star and "Catfish: The TV Show" beat off stiff competition from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer", "Unsolved Mysteries", and "Evil Lives Here" to win the Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series trophy.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the star-studded ceremony, which followed Sunday night's (16May21) MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The winners from MTV's Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are as follows:

