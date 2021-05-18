 
 

'Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol': Ashley Zukerman Faces Deadly Riddles in First Trailer

TV

The forthcoming Peacock series will follow the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon as he must solve a series of deadly puzzles in order to save his kidnapped mentor.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - The first trailer for "Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol" is finally here. Courtesy of Peacock, the new video offers the first look at Ashley Zukerman's famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon embarking on a long journey of riddles and mysteries on the upcoming new series.

Opening the trailer, Langdon is seen walking students through the historical use of symbols, from the Middle Ages to the beginnings of the United States. "There are still a lot of people who ascribe extra-natural powers to symbols. At what point, though, do benign symbols become malignant?" he asks his students.

Later, Langdon is forced to crack some riddles when his mentor is kidnapped. Alongside his mentor's daughter, Langdon tries to find an expert to help them. They go to the Capitol, where they attempt to locate an ancient portal via riddles and traps.

"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol" is based on Brown's third novel that follows "Angels & Demons" and "The Da Vinci Code". It is set after the latter. The forthcoming series will follow the early adventures of Harvard symbologist Langdon as he must solve a series of deadly puzzles in order to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the TV iteration has Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serving as writers and executive producers for the series. Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers. Meanwhile, Dan Trachtenberg also executive produces and directed the pilot.

Also starring on "Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol" are Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp. The premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

