 

'The Crown' Actor Dominic West and Prince Harry Not in Speaking Terms Because of This

'The Crown' Actor Dominic West and Prince Harry Not in Speaking Terms Because of This
Cover Images/Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the actor, who plays King Charles III on the Netflix series, reflects on their friendship as he says that he was once tight with the Duke of Sussex.

  • Dec 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" star Dominic West detailed how his relationship with Prince Harry went south. In a new interview, the actor, who plays King Charles III on the Netflix series, reflected on their friendship as he said that he was once tight with the Duke of Sussex.

During his appearance in the Sunday, December 24, episode of "Sunday Morning" on Times Radio, Dominic said, "We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that."

When host Kate McCann asked about his initial comments that seemingly upset the royal, the 54-year-old actor vaguely explained that their falling out took place a year after they attended the Walking With the Wounded charing event in 2013. The event included going on a trip through Antarctica with injured veterans.

  Editors' Pick

"I think I was asked what we did. [And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much," the "300" star, who further noted that their friendship was over 10 years ago, subtly shared.

It seemed like Dominic was referring to his remarks at the press conference in January 2014. "[Harry] was very much part of the team," he raved at the time, according to Us Weekly. "He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder."

The "Tomb Raider" star joined "The Crown" in season 5 to play the older version of Harry's dad Charles, who was previously portrayed by Josh O'Connor. While Harry never commented on Dominic's portrayal of his dad, the husband of Meghan Markle admitted that he watched the show.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," Harry said in a February 2021 episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden". "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Melissa Barrera Shares Shady Pro-Palestine Holiday Post Amid 'Scream 7' Chaos
Related Posts
Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Dominic West Calls His Scandal With Lily James 'Badly Timed Gossip Incident'

Dominic West Reveals 'The Crown' Scene He 'Didn't Fancy' Acting With His Son

Dominic West Reveals 'The Crown' Scene He 'Didn't Fancy' Acting With His Son

Dominic West Eyeing Director Seat of Movie About Legendary Horse Red Rum

Dominic West Eyeing Director Seat of Movie About Legendary Horse Red Rum

Dominic West Has 'Always Really Liked' King Charles, Found Royal's Leaky Pen Tantrum 'Endearing'

Dominic West Has 'Always Really Liked' King Charles, Found Royal's Leaky Pen Tantrum 'Endearing'

Latest News
Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve
  • Dec 25, 2023

Miranda Kerr Flaunts Baby Bump in Stunning Red Dress for Christmas Eve

Melissa Barrera Shares Shady Pro-Palestine Holiday Post Amid 'Scream 7' Chaos
  • Dec 25, 2023

Melissa Barrera Shares Shady Pro-Palestine Holiday Post Amid 'Scream 7' Chaos

'The Crown' Actor Dominic West and Prince Harry Not in Speaking Terms Because of This
  • Dec 25, 2023

'The Crown' Actor Dominic West and Prince Harry Not in Speaking Terms Because of This

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve
  • Dec 25, 2023

Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion Make Jaws Drop in Sizzling Outfits for Christmas Eve

Joe Jonas Spotted in London After Bringing Children to Sophie Turner for Christmas
  • Dec 25, 2023

Joe Jonas Spotted in London After Bringing Children to Sophie Turner for Christmas

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments
  • Dec 25, 2023

Travis Barker Hails Daughter Alabama on Her 18th Birthday Following Trolling Comments

Most Read
Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit
Celebrity

Vin Diesel Blasted as 'Creepy' After Video of Him Hitting on 'Sexy' YouTuber Resurfaces Amid Lawsuit

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

Paris Hilton Flaunts Figure in Sizzling Red Outfit for New Festive Photos

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Offset Denies Partying With 6ix9ine's Ex Jade on His Birthday After Cardi B Split Despite Pics

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance

Jason Momoa 'Trying to Catch the Last Bits' With His 'Babies' on Christmas

Jason Momoa 'Trying to Catch the Last Bits' With His 'Babies' on Christmas

Maralee Nichols Fires Back at Troll Suggesting She Had 'One Night Stand' With Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols Fires Back at Troll Suggesting She Had 'One Night Stand' With Tristan Thompson

Trisha Paytas in Disbelief After The Weeknd Slides Into Her DM

Trisha Paytas in Disbelief After The Weeknd Slides Into Her DM

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House

Jennie Garth's Husband Demands to Get Paid After Helping Around the House