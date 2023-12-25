'The Crown' Actor Dominic West and Prince Harry Not in Speaking Terms Because of This

Cover Images/Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the actor, who plays King Charles III on the Netflix series, reflects on their friendship as he says that he was once tight with the Duke of Sussex.

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" star Dominic West detailed how his relationship with Prince Harry went south. In a new interview, the actor, who plays King Charles III on the Netflix series, reflected on their friendship as he said that he was once tight with the Duke of Sussex.

During his appearance in the Sunday, December 24, episode of "Sunday Morning" on Times Radio, Dominic said, "We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that."

When host Kate McCann asked about his initial comments that seemingly upset the royal, the 54-year-old actor vaguely explained that their falling out took place a year after they attended the Walking With the Wounded charing event in 2013. The event included going on a trip through Antarctica with injured veterans.

"I think I was asked what we did. [And] what we did to celebrate when we got there and [I] probably said too much," the "300" star, who further noted that their friendship was over 10 years ago, subtly shared.

It seemed like Dominic was referring to his remarks at the press conference in January 2014. "[Harry] was very much part of the team," he raved at the time, according to Us Weekly. "He seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind, and it even had a [toilet] roll holder."

The "Tomb Raider" star joined "The Crown" in season 5 to play the older version of Harry's dad Charles, who was previously portrayed by Josh O'Connor. While Harry never commented on Dominic's portrayal of his dad, the husband of Meghan Markle admitted that he watched the show.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," Harry said in a February 2021 episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden". "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

