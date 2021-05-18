 
 

YFN Lucci Held in Maximum Security Unit After Surrendering to Cops in Racketeering Case

YFN Lucci Held in Maximum Security Unit After Surrendering to Cops in Racketeering Case
Facebook
Celebrity

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirms the 'Everyday We Lit' rapper has been housed in the Fulton County Jail in a way that keeps both him and the staff safe.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci has turned himself in after being indicted in gang racketeering case. The rapper has been housed in the Fulton County Jail in a maximum security unit since he surrendered to cops on Monday, May 10.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Lucci is housed at the facility in a way that keeps both him and the staff safe. "We do treat charges more so than the celebrity status and he is certainly in our maximum security area," he explained.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was one of 12 people who have been listed in a 75-page, 105-count indictment targeting alleged members of Atlanta Bloods gang. In the indictment, it is stated that they had connections and relationships to each other. They were also accused of committing several criminal activities to protect and improve the gang's reputation, as well as to gain and maintain control of territory.

  See also...

The "Key to the Streets" spitter has been slapped with several charges, including racketeering, felony murder, violating the state's anti-gang law, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

Lucci's attorney Drew Findling, however, has denied his client's tie to any gangs and gang activities. "He's not guilty of any crime that's referenced in the previous charge and now in this indictment," Findling said of the rapper. "He's absolutely not a gang member, and this indictment - neglectfully or purposely - fails to say that Mr. Bennett is a nationally and internationally recognized musical artist."

Back in January, Lucci had been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. He was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed James Adams, which was also listed as one of the alleged gang activities in the racketeering case. He was released in February after posting a $500,000 bond.

You can share this post!

Lamar Odom Relies on Ketamine to Stay Sober
Related Posts
YFN Lucci Isn't a 'Gang Member' Despite Being Indicted for Racketeering, Attorney Insists

YFN Lucci Isn't a 'Gang Member' Despite Being Indicted for Racketeering, Attorney Insists

YFN Lucci All Smiles in First Post-Prison Video After Released Under Strict Conditions

YFN Lucci All Smiles in First Post-Prison Video After Released Under Strict Conditions

YFN Lucci Appeals for Reasonable Bond Release in the Wake of Murder Charge

YFN Lucci Appeals for Reasonable Bond Release in the Wake of Murder Charge

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

PETA Calls on Hollywood to End the Use of Wild Animals After Elephant Used in 'Westworld' Dies

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Ben Affleck Deemed as the Love of Jennifer Lopez's Life by Ex-Publicist Amid Possible Reconciliation

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case Expected to Be Dismissed as Accuser Refuses to Reveal His Identity

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

Farrah Abraham Hopes Chrissy Teigen Gets 'Mental Help' After 'Highly Disturbing' Remark Resurfaced

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Bill Gates Spends 'Quality Time' With Eldest Child Amid $130 Billion Divorce With Wife Melinda

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show