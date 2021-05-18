YFN Lucci Held in Maximum Security Unit After Surrendering to Cops in Racketeering Case

Facebook Celebrity

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat confirms the 'Everyday We Lit' rapper has been housed in the Fulton County Jail in a way that keeps both him and the staff safe.

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci has turned himself in after being indicted in gang racketeering case. The rapper has been housed in the Fulton County Jail in a maximum security unit since he surrendered to cops on Monday, May 10.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Lucci is housed at the facility in a way that keeps both him and the staff safe. "We do treat charges more so than the celebrity status and he is certainly in our maximum security area," he explained.

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, was one of 12 people who have been listed in a 75-page, 105-count indictment targeting alleged members of Atlanta Bloods gang. In the indictment, it is stated that they had connections and relationships to each other. They were also accused of committing several criminal activities to protect and improve the gang's reputation, as well as to gain and maintain control of territory.

The "Key to the Streets" spitter has been slapped with several charges, including racketeering, felony murder, violating the state's anti-gang law, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

Lucci's attorney Drew Findling, however, has denied his client's tie to any gangs and gang activities. "He's not guilty of any crime that's referenced in the previous charge and now in this indictment," Findling said of the rapper. "He's absolutely not a gang member, and this indictment - neglectfully or purposely - fails to say that Mr. Bennett is a nationally and internationally recognized musical artist."

Back in January, Lucci had been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. He was allegedly involved in a shooting that killed James Adams, which was also listed as one of the alleged gang activities in the racketeering case. He was released in February after posting a $500,000 bond.