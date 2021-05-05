 
 

YFN Lucci Isn't a 'Gang Member' Despite Being Indicted for Racketeering, Attorney Insists

Just months after being released from prison on his murder charge, the 'Everyday We Lit' rapper reportedly will be ordered back to jail as he is named in a 105-count racketeering indictment.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci's attorney has reacted to the MC's latest legal trouble. Upon learning that the "Everyday We Lit" rapper was indicted for racketeering, Drew Findling insisted that his client is not a "gang member."

"He's not guilty of any crime that's referenced in the previous charge and now in this indictment," Findling said of the rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett. "He's absolutely not a gang member, and this indictment - neglectfully or purposely - fails to say that Mr. Bennett is a nationally and internationally recognized musical artist."

Lucci was reportedly one of 12 people who have been listed in a 75-page, 105-count indictment targeting alleged members of Atlanta Bloods gang. In the indictment, it is stated that they had connections and relationships to each other. They were also accused of committing several criminal activities to protect and improve the gang's reputation, as well as to gain and maintain control of territory.

The "Key to the Streets" spitter has been slapped with several charges. They included, racketeering, felony murder, violating the state's anti-gang law, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Speaking of the indictment, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement, "This indictment is unprecedented. Period. In Georgia." Willis went on, "There's been a huge spike in violent crime. I made a commitment to bring the best and the brightest minds here, many of which you see sitting here right now so that we could deal with this issue of this violent crime."

Lucci himself was just released from prison in February after posting a $500,000 bond. He turned himself in to police in mid-January after being named as a suspect in connection to the December 2020 shooting in Atlanta, which led to the death of 28-year-old man called James Adams.

