YFN Lucci All Smiles in First Post-Prison Video After Released Under Strict Conditions
The 'Key to the Streets' spitter is released after posting a $500,000 bond, but is asked to surrender his passport and wear an ankle monitor while living in an undisclosed location.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci gets to enjoy a taste of freedom again after being arrested for murder charge. The rapper has been released from jail after reportedly posting a $500,000 bond, but it comes with strict limitations.

On Monday, February 8, videos emerged of the 29-year-old star outside of prison. He was all smiles in one clip while mimicking calling someone on the phone. A friend who shared the video celebrated his release as writing in the caption, "MY BOY OUT! @YFNLUCCI."

Another clip showed the Atlanta native goofing around with a friend who apparently picked him up from jail, clapping his hands before lifting up his pants to show his ankle monitor. He had a piece of white cloth over his head and wore a black face mask.

According to TMZ, Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, is released with a long list of rules he must abide by until his next hearing. He was asked to surrender his passport and has to wear an ankle monitor while living in an undisclosed location. He also needs to be at that place between 7 P.M. and 7 A.M.

Lucci is only permitted to meet with his legal counsel for his case, spend time with his children and visit with medical professionals. He's additionally banned from "visiting a specific recording studio in downtown Atlanta" and can't speak with any alleged victims of the case or co-defendants. The "Everyday We Lit" MC is also barred from communicating with gang members or convicted felons, and he's not allowed to post on social media.

Lucci's attorney Drew Findling has confirmed his release. "The bond was negotiated last week and finalized today. He was released just before 4 P.M.," the attorney tells the site. "There are a variety of conditions which is somewhat consistent with these cases, which included surrendering his passport."

Lucci surrendered himself to police on January 13 after being named a suspect in a December 2020 shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded in Atlanta, Georgia. He was booked on counts of murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

