 
 

Ministry Guitarist Leaves Band One Year After Being Accused of Having Sex With Two Minors

Sin Quirin has reportedly posted a statement about him quitting the Al Jourgensen-founded band on Facebook, explaining that he was taking a break to focus on his health.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin has quit the band a year after two women accused him of having sex with them when they were underage.

The official announcement comes three days after Quirin reportedly posted a statement on Facebook, which is not visible to the public.

Quirin did not address the allegations, but told fans he was taking a break to focus on his health.

The initial allegations appeared in a Spin expose back in January 2020, when two women told the magazine Quirin approached them when they were teenagers. One of the accusers, Kelly Longoria, claimed she was 15 when she first had sex with the guitarist. Her relationship with Quirin continued for many years.

Longoria noted in her police report that her first sex with Quirin happened between "December 2002 and April 2003." She added, "There were approximately two encounters during that time frame and after that we had a 'boyfriend-girlfriend' type relationship, even after I was of legal age. I could not tell you how many times we had sex during that time frame."

The second accuser claimed she had sex with him in March 2005, a month after she turned 16. She said to have met him at a Society 1 performance in Portland.

Quirin denied the allegations. Still, he claimed to have recalled meeting Longoria and exchanging contact information. Through his lawyer, he clarified, "During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States. When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest."

