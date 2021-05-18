Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Team Up for Mental Wellness Series

WENN TV

The 'Senorita' couple have launched a mental wellness app and new series to raise awareness of mental health issues and discuss their journey to overcome anxiety.

AceShowbiz - Pop couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have teamed up on a new mental wellness series.

The singers have partnered with officials at subscription-based mindfulness app Calm to discuss their mental health journeys in a multi-part series called "Breathe Into It", through which they aim to foster gratitude, overcome fear, and ease anxiety.

The new venture will also include the introduction of a free mental wellness resource hub, with donations made by Calm bosses to activists, organisations, and young people in need of support.

In addition, both Camila and Shawn will distribute thousands of free subscriptions to the app, with the former Fifth Harmony singer providing hers to organisers at the Movement Voter Fund and grantees of their joint initiative, the Healing Justice Project, while "Stitches" hitmaker Shawn is giving his to youth activists and leaders involved in programmes connected with his own Shawn Mendes Foundation.

Camila is proud to speak out in the "Breathe Into It" series because she is determined to help normalise the conversation about mental health.

She said, "Everyone's journey with mental health is different but no matter your struggle, know that you are not alone. Meditation and mindfulness have been so helpful as I navigate life and prioritise healing."

"By sharing my own journey, my hope is that we can continue to destigmatise conversations about mental health and asking for support."

"Expanding access to these types of resources is so important, especially for communities who often aren't given the time or space to focus on their mental wellness."

Meanwhile, Shawn reveals he's been using Calm for some time to help deal with the stresses of life both on and off the stage.

"Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine," he explained. "Meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well."

"My goal is for anyone to feel empowered to embrace these tools, create their own mental wellness routines, and look out for others."

Listen to Breathe Into It on Calm now.