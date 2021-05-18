Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Apple TV+ TV

The Duke of Sussex has released a trailer for his upcoming documentary series about mental health issues, enlisting the likes of Oprah, GaGa, and Glenn Close.

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry unveiled the official trailer for their new documentary "The Me You Can't See" on Monday 17May (21).

The Apple TV+ show offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being in the new documentary series, which premieres on Friday, 21 May (21).

In "The Me You Can't See", co-creators and executive producers Oprah and Harry join forces to steer discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their personal journeys and struggles.

Harry, who moved to Los Angeles last year with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their son Archie, two, spoke of his own challenges in the wake of the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.

In the trailer, he says, "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength."

A clip of 12-year-old Harry standing to attention alongside his father Prince Charles as his mother's casket passes on the day of her funeral is also included after which, a voiceover says, "Treating people with dignity is the first act."

While a tearful Oprah discusses her own difficulties with mental health.

Harry's wife Meghan makes a brief appearance in the trailer, seen looking over Harry's shoulder as he works at his laptop.

The promo also contains snippets of the series' interviewees, including Glenn Close and an emotional Lady Gaga, who says, "I don't tell this story for my own self-service. I've been through it and people need help."