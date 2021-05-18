 
 

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Boss Defends Iron Maiden's Omission From 2021 Induction
Facebook
Music

The CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame insists Steve Harris and his bandmates are 'an impactful, influential band' but ultimately the inductees are decided by public voting.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris has defended Iron Maiden's omission from the 2021 list of inductees.

While the rockers had been included in the Rock Hall's Class of 2021 in February (21), when the official list was announced, they were notably absent - with stars including Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, and Jay-Z among those set to be honoured.

And amid backlash from fans of the group, Harris spoke to the WBAB radio station, insisting nobody is questioning the band's impact on the music industry.

  See also...

"There's no doubt that Iron Maiden are an impactful, influential band, and that's why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts, and when the votes came in, these six were the leaders," he said. "So we're not questioning, are they an important band, are they impactful and influential."

"Of those that have been nominated throughout history, over 80 per cent of them have been eventually inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. So everybody has their favourites; everybody has different artists that impacted them or impacted other artists. So, if you look at this list, you can make that case for all of these folks, just like people make that case for Iron Maiden."

Harris was also asked about suggestions that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be renamed - to become the Music Hall of Fame.

"I think to get to the core of it, people like the stuff that's closest to them, and I think they need to expand their thinking of rock and roll," he replied. "It's a big tent and everybody fits under it. It's an attitude, it's a spirit, and that's rock and roll."

You can share this post!

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series
Related Posts
Iron Maiden Forced to Return to Studio Due to Pandemic

Iron Maiden Forced to Return to Studio Due to Pandemic

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Paul Di'Anno to Play One Final Show Before Retiring

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Paul Di'Anno to Play One Final Show Before Retiring

Bruce Dickinson No Longer Interested in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Bruce Dickinson No Longer Interested in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Most Read
John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait
Music

John Mayer Promises New Album Is Worth the Wait

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Noel Gallagher Insists His Feud With Brother Liam Won't Affect Oasis' Legacy

Bonnie Tyler Regained Confidence After Tina Turner's 'The Best' Cover Became Big Hit

Bonnie Tyler Regained Confidence After Tina Turner's 'The Best' Cover Became Big Hit

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne

Weezer's Big Hit 'Hash Pipe' Originally Given to Ozzy Osbourne

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

My Chemical Romance Unveils Full Line-Up of 2022 Extended World Tour

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

Miley Cyrus to Headline Pride Concert Special After Striking Big Deal With NBCUniversal

NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member

NCT Team Up with Mark Burnett for New Competition Show to Search for American Member

Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'

Rag'n'Bone Man Rules U.K. Albums Chart With 'Life by Misadventure'

Olly Alexander Feels Free as Solo Artist

Olly Alexander Feels Free as Solo Artist

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Little Mix Earning $11 Million From Their Tour Profits in 2020

Joni Mitchell Recalls Making Orchestra Weep in First Interview Since 2015 Brain Aneurysm

Joni Mitchell Recalls Making Orchestra Weep in First Interview Since 2015 Brain Aneurysm

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards

Metallica to Headline Louder Than Life Fest, Mavis Staples to Perform at Libera Awards

Kat Von D Claims to Have Done Music Longer Than Tattooing Ahead of Debut Album Release

Kat Von D Claims to Have Done Music Longer Than Tattooing Ahead of Debut Album Release