 
 

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room
WENN
Movie

The former 'ER' actress opens up about her audition for a movie with the 'Under Siege' actor years ago, explaining why the hotel room meeting was so scary for her.

  • May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Julianna Margulies recalled a "frightening moment" when she was asked to go to action star Steven Seagal's hotel room.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show", the 54-year-old actress recalled being asked by a casting director to run a scene with the "Under Siege" actor in his hotel room - as Seagal was thrilled by Julianna's audition.

  See also...

"It was actually the casting director that asked me to go to his hotel room, I had a fourth and final call back the next day and she called me to say, 'He'd like to run the scene with you, he saw your tape, he thinks you're great, come to the hotel room,' " she remembered. "And I didn't want to go because I lived in Brooklyn and I couldn't afford a cab, I was waitressing, I was broke. And she said, 'Don't worry, we will pay for the car, get a car service and I'll be here we are going to run the scene.' "

However, when she arrived, the casting director wasn't there and Seagal asked her to sit down on the sofa, at which point she realised he had left a gun on the couch.

"The casting director was not there and it was a frightening moment because he asked me to sit on a couch and underneath this cushion, I jumped up because there was something hard and he pulled out a gun, and said, 'Oh I must have left my gun there,' " she continued.

You can share this post!

Oprah Winfrey and Lady GaGa Get Tearful in Prince Harry's Mental Health Docu-Series

Olivia Rodrigo Admits She's Worried Disney Role Might Hinder Music Career
Related Posts
Julianna Margulies Always Loses to Son in Cooking Contest as She Enlists Neighbors as Judges

Julianna Margulies Always Loses to Son in Cooking Contest as She Enlists Neighbors as Judges

Julianna Margulies Turned Down $27M Payday for 'E.R.' Return to Study Buddhism

Julianna Margulies Turned Down $27M Payday for 'E.R.' Return to Study Buddhism

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney Had 'Crush' That Was 'So Organic' During 'ER'

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney Had 'Crush' That Was 'So Organic' During 'ER'

Julianna Margulies in Talks With CBS to Appear in A Potential Series

Julianna Margulies in Talks With CBS to Appear in A Potential Series

Most Read
Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel
Movie

Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room