Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

WENN Movie

The former 'ER' actress opens up about her audition for a movie with the 'Under Siege' actor years ago, explaining why the hotel room meeting was so scary for her.

May 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Julianna Margulies recalled a "frightening moment" when she was asked to go to action star Steven Seagal's hotel room.

Appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show", the 54-year-old actress recalled being asked by a casting director to run a scene with the "Under Siege" actor in his hotel room - as Seagal was thrilled by Julianna's audition.

"It was actually the casting director that asked me to go to his hotel room, I had a fourth and final call back the next day and she called me to say, 'He'd like to run the scene with you, he saw your tape, he thinks you're great, come to the hotel room,' " she remembered. "And I didn't want to go because I lived in Brooklyn and I couldn't afford a cab, I was waitressing, I was broke. And she said, 'Don't worry, we will pay for the car, get a car service and I'll be here we are going to run the scene.' "

However, when she arrived, the casting director wasn't there and Seagal asked her to sit down on the sofa, at which point she realised he had left a gun on the couch.

"The casting director was not there and it was a frightening moment because he asked me to sit on a couch and underneath this cushion, I jumped up because there was something hard and he pulled out a gun, and said, 'Oh I must have left my gun there,' " she continued.