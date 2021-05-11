Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Announce Apple TV+ Series About Mental Health

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon TV

The upcoming show, titled 'The Me You Can't See', will chronicle stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.

May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new docuseries will arrive on Apple TV+ this month. The upcoming show, titled "The Me You Can't See", will chronicle stories meant to help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.

"Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," the news release of the docuseries stated.

It continued to read, "Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment."

Meanwhile, Oprah said in a statement, "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

Harry shared, "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human." The Duke of Sussex added, "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels -- and is -- very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

Featuring Lady GaGa, Glenn Close and San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan among others, "The Me You Can't See" is set to premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+.