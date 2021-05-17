Lakeith Stanfield Takes 'Break From Social Media' Following Clubhouse Scandal

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The actor's decision arrives after he is under fire for allegedly moderating an anti-semitic chatroom on Clubhouse titled 'Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan'.

AceShowbiz - Lakeith Stanfield has decided to stay away from social media after being embroiled in a controversy surrounding his activity on Clubhouse. Taking to his social media account, the "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor announced on Sunday, May 16 that he would be "taking a break from this social media."

"I'd advise you all do the same at least for a little while. Too much of it isn't healthy I don't think," so Lakeith added. "Just know I'd never lie to secure my place in 'Hollywood.' " He went on to say, "If I say I don't hate, it's because I don't. Hold your news sources accountable and think for yourselves. Talk soon."

Lakeith's decision arrives after he was under fire for allegedly moderating an anti-semitic chatroom on Clubhouse titled "Someone Ended the Room About Farrakhan" on Wednesday night, May 5. According to reports, the room, in which participants freely talked about antisemitic conspiracy theories, was created after some moderators closed a chatroom in which they had similar anti-semitic conversation about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

"This is probably an emotional kind of room for you, tensions are running high, and I understand this is a very heated room. Then he just kind of danced around it not really saying anything," Kareem Rifai, a non-Jewish ally, said to The Daily Beast. " Kareem added that some participants referred to Jewish people as "cockroaches" and "Satanic."

In response to the backlash, Lakeith issued an apology in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Yesterday I entered an online chat room on ClubHouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room's participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room," the actor explained. "At some point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion, or removed myself from it entirely."

In the statement, the "Atlanta" star insisted that "I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind." He went on to say, "I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech. I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room."