Bella Hadid Ripped by Israel for Participating in Pro-Palestine Protest

The model daughter of Palestinian real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid is accused of 'advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State' by administrator of Israel's official Twitter account.

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has been slammed by Israel after she took action to show her stance in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The model was ripped by officials of the country in Western Asia following her participation in a march to support the other country.

In a tweet posted on the state's official Twitter account, the 24-year-old model was accused of "advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State" by joining the protest. "When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State," read the post shared on Sunday, May 16.

"This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue," the country further remarked, before blasting Bella, "Shame on you." It added the hashtag #IsraelUnderAttack.

Bella Hadid was slammed by Israel for taking part in pro-Palestine protest.

The tweet arrives after Bella took part in a rally in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday in support of Palestine, the homeland of her father Mohamed Hadid. In videos and photos posted on Instagram, she was seen wearing a traditional Keffiyeh dress and a face mask as she waved a large Palestinian flag during the demonstration.

"The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!!" she captioned the post. "It's free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.s. The Palestinian drip is real."

One day prior, the supermodel posted a throwback photo of her marching in a Free Palestine protest four years ago. "it has always been #freepalestine . ALWAYS," she wrote in a lengthy note accompanying the snap. "This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization , ethnic cleansing , military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!"

"I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters , I will protect and support you as best as I can," she continued. "I LOVE YOU. I feel for you. And I cry for you. I wish I could take away your pain. The pain of a father not being able to hug his wife or babies again. Of a mother who has to bury her child before she has the chance to watch them grow. Of children that are future artists , doctors , that will never be able to get the education or attention they deserve. To the Tetas and jidos that have built homes for their families , that they will never be able to live in again. I see you. I hear you. I cry for you. And I am in pain for you."

She further declared, "I have been told my entire life that who I am : a Palestinian woman - is not real. I've been told my father does not have a birth place if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say . Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have. And we will always come together as a family. Always."