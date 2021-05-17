 
 

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

While acknowledging his sexual relationship with a Microsoft engineer that lasted for years before his split from Melinda, the business magnate denies that it had anything to do with his decision to resign from the board of his company.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bill Gates cheated on his wife Melinda Gates prior to their split announcement. The Microsoft co-founder has admitted to having an affair with an employee years before he and his now-estranged wife called it quits.

Bill acknowledged his extramarital affair after the company's probe into matter was uncovered by the Wall Street Journal. According to the news outlet, a Microsoft engineer penned a letter to the company's board in 2019, claiming that she and Bill had a sexual relationship over the years.

In the letter, the woman demanded changes to her Microsoft job and also asked that Melinda read her letter. It's unclear though if she had her wishes fulfilled.

Board members hired a law firm to conduct an investigation into the allegations. During the probe, some board members decided it was no longer suitable for Bill to sit as a director at the software company he started and led for decades, but the tech genius decided to step down from the board before the investigation was completed and before the full board could make a formal decision on the matter.

"Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," a Microsoft spokesman said in regards to the report. "A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern."

A spokeswoman for Bill also confirmed that the affair did happen. "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably," she stated, but denied that his decision to resign had anything to do with the affair. She said his "decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier."

In other report, the New York Times claimed that Bill "pursued" several women in his office long after he wed Melinda in 1994. The 65-year-old allegedly asked out women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on two different occasions.

Bill and Melinda announced their decision to divorce on May 3 after 27 years of marriage. Words are Melinda hired divorce attorneys in 2019 after his ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were made public.

