Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

WENN Celebrity

There's allegedly an increasing sense of 'bewilderment and betrayal' inside the palace after Harry accused his dad of making him through a 'cycle' of 'pain and suffering' in a podcast.

May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently angered senior palace aides following the Duke of Sussex's appearance in an episode of "Armchair Expert" podcast. It has been reported that the palace aides wanted the Sussexes to give up their royal titles after Harry slammed his father Prince Charles in the episode.

According to the new report, there's an increasing sense of "bewilderment and betrayal" inside the palace after Harry accused his dad of making him through a "cycle" of "pain and suffering." He also said that Charles' parenting skills reflected his own upbringing by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

In response to the comments, one aide told the Daily Mail, "People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave. To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful." Prince Philip passed away in April 9.

"The Duke of Sussex has now spent a significant amount of time emphasizing that he's no different to anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain. There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn't have the titles," the aide said.

Another source added, "They should put the titles into abeyance, so they still exist, but are not used, like they agreed to do with their HRHs. They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not."

During his appearance in the Thursday, May 13 episode, Harry told host Dax Shepard, "When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered."

He added, "I'm gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on. It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway... So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what? That happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.' "

"I know this bit about his life, I also know that's connected to his parents, so that means that he is treating me the way that he was treated. Which means, 'How can I change that for my own kids'? And well, here I am, I have now moved my whole family to the U.S.," Harry further explained. "That wasn't the plan, do you know what I mean? But sometimes you have got to make decisions and put your family first and your mental health first."

Prior to this, Harry and Meghan gave up their "HRH" titles following their exit from the British royal family.