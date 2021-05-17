 
 

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out

'Spiral' Debuts Atop Box Office as Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Burns Out
Lionsgate/New Line Cinema
Movie

The latest 'Saw' film wins the race in the North American territory despite falling short of expectations, while the Angelina Jolie-led action thriller provides little competition.

  • May 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Spiral (2021): From the Book of Saw" has made its way to the top of North American box office. The latest and ninth installment of the "Saw" film series comes out as the winner of this week's race despite falling short of pre-opening expectations.

Initially predicted to fall somewhere in the $12-15 million range, the horror film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson only raked in an estimated $8.7 million on its first weekend. The pre-opening expectations were that this would fall somewhere in the $12-15 million range. Adding its $3.3 million income from other territories, the movie has so far collected $12 million worldwide, which hasn't covered its production budget of $20 million.

Attempting to usher in a new direction for the "Saw" franchise by bringing it into serial killer territory, "Spiral" is deemed to be failing at "giving 'Saw' the major boost it needed to regain relevance" by critics. According to the review aggregator Metacritic, the movie received "generally unfavorable reviews," while audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the film an average grade of "B-" on an A+ to F scale.

But "Spiral" still fares better than fellow newcomer "Those Who Wish Me Dead". Boasting an impressive cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen and Jon Bernthal among others, the neo-Western action thriller underperforms as it only earned $2.8 million on its debut weekend.

  See also...

The Taylor Sheridan-directed pic arrives at No. 3 on the domestic chart as it provides little competition to its fellas. It also fell short of industry projections of $4-5 million, no thanks to its streaming debut on HBO Max on the same day of its theatrical release.

Critics' response was actually mostly positive, with the movie earning an average rating of 5.7/10 on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave the film an average grade of "B" on an A+ to F scale, while PostTrak reported 68% of audience members gave it a positive score.

Elsewhere on this week's chart, last week's champion "Wrath of Man" falls one spot to No. 2 with an estimated $2.8 million. "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" descends from No. 2 to No. 4 with an estimated addition of $1.8 million, while "Raya and the Last Dragon" holds on to the fifth position with approximately $1.7 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (May 14-16, 2021):

  1. "Spiral (2021): From the Book of Saw" - $8.7 million
  2. "Wrath of Man" - $3.7 million
  3. "Those Who Wish Me Dead" - $2.8 million
  4. "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" - $1.8 million
  5. "Raya and the Last Dragon" - $1.7 million
  6. "Godzilla vs Kong" - $1.5 million
  7. "Mortal Kombat" - $1.3 million
  8. "Finding You" - $954,297
  9. "Profile" - $670,000
  10. "Here Today" - $530,000

You can share this post!

'American Idol' Recap: Meet the Top 3 of Season 19!
Related Posts
Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Chris Rock Hunts Down Jigsaw Copycat Killer in First Ominous Trailer for 'Spiral'

Chris Rock Hunts Down Jigsaw Copycat Killer in First Ominous Trailer for 'Spiral'

Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock's Casting Promised to Make 'Saw' Reboot 'Special'

Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock's Casting Promised to Make 'Saw' Reboot 'Special'

Most Read
Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel
Movie

Bruce Willis, John Travolta Reunite for 'Paradise City' While '365 Days' Main Cast Return for Sequel

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Zack Snyder Hopes Warner Brothers Cave in to Fan Pressure for More DC Movies

Billy Crystal Explains Why Oscars 2021 Was Such Disappointment

Billy Crystal Explains Why Oscars 2021 Was Such Disappointment

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Credits Fergie Marriage for Helping Him Match Up to J.Lo in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder Unveils His Scrapped Green Lantern for 'Justice League'

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Director Bummed as He's Forced to Scrap Gruesome Death Scene From Latest 'Saw' Movie

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

Robbie Williams Set to Play Himself in Biopic 'Better Man'

James McAvoy to Portray Struggling Couple With Sharon Horgan in COVID-19 Lockdown Drama

James McAvoy to Portray Struggling Couple With Sharon Horgan in COVID-19 Lockdown Drama

Robert De Niro's Injury Happened During Break of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Filming

Robert De Niro's Injury Happened During Break of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Filming

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Mads Mikkelsen Keen to See Leonardo DiCaprio in Remake of His Movie 'Another Round'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

Seth Rogen Blames Giggling Fit for Failure to Nab Role in Eminem's '8 Mile'

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer

'Snake Eyes': Henry Golding to Choose His Fate in First Action-Packed Trailer