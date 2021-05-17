 
 

Jake Paul Allegedly Claims to Having No Idea About Turtle Nesting Amid Puerto Rico Investigation

Jake Paul Allegedly Claims to Having No Idea About Turtle Nesting Amid Puerto Rico Investigation
After the YouTuber shared a short video of him speeding in a golf cart on a protected beach, the territory's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources declares a probe into the incident.

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul might have been pleading ignorance in his latest run-in with the law. Shortly after officials in Puerto Rico launched an investigation over his golf cart driving along a protected beach, the YouTube sensation was reported to have claimed that he did not know that the turtles are in the middle of their nesting season.

The 24-year-old was reported to have not seen any sign indicating there were turtles around the area. Sources informed TMZ that "he meant absolutely no harm or malice" with his beach driving stunt, adding that had he seen sign about the turtles, he would never went to the beach. The sources further claimed that he saw other people driving around the shores as well that very day.

The younger brother of Logan Paul landed in hot water after he uploaded on Instagram a video of him speeding in a motorized vehicle along the beach. The stunt was prohibited in Puerto Rico since the territory is trying to protect local wildlife. He has since deleted the video, but the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources has declared a probe into the incident.

"I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico," said Secretary of natural and environmental resources Rafael Marchargo in a statement. "Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies."

"Although the video does not establish where or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds citizens that this type of activity is prohibited by law to protect the environment and the species that can nest or live on the beaches," Rafael continued explaining. "Those who violate the law face fines and other penalties, if applicable."

Jake and his brother Logan have bought a $10 million dollar beach-front mansion on Puerto Rico's Dorado Beach in early 2021. He also moved the operation of his fashion line Maverick Clothing to the island. About his love for Puerto Rico, he said in a recent podcast, "I thought it was more third-world than I suspected, so I went out there to scout it and I just fell in love with it."

