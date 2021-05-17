MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Twinning in Red on Red Carpet

Instagram Celebrity

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the first night of the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which takes place on Sunday, May 16, is set to honor the best of movies and TV.

AceShowbiz - The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards is finally here. Dubbed as the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time" edition, the 90-minute award show celebrated Hollywood stars from the big and small screen as they came together for two nights of non-stop entertainment. Prior to presenting the coveted awards, the stars hit the red carpet to show off their highest fashion.

Among pop culture stars who flaunted their styles on the red carpet on Sunday, May 16 was "Ginny & Georgia" star Antonia Gentry. She opted for a simple yet chic look by donning this season's micro-mini trend that she paired with a crop top. She had her raven locks styled in a ponytail.

"Outer Banks" cast members, including Madison Bailey, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow, also arrived on the red carpet in style. Madison brought flair to the red carpet as she paired a colorful skirt with a chest-revealing black top. Also going for black for the night was Rudy, who looked dapper in a black suit and a matching silk shirt.

Meanwhile, Chase and Madelyn were twinning in fiery red outfits. Chase donned a red suit with a sheer red top underneath with Madelyn showing off her curves in a tight red dress. As for Jonathan, he looked fashionable in an off-white blazer which he paired with a patterned brown shirt.

Also bringing her best look that night was "Eve's Bayou" actress Jurnee Smollett. The "Full House" star wore a futuristic green jumpsuit that featured cut-outs at the right and left side of the waist. Looking equally sexy was "On My Block" star Sierra Capri who donned a sexy blazer and a mini skirt.

Elizabeth Olsen looked stunning in a sparkling black outfit as she styled her hair in an updo. Kathryn Hahn, meanwhile, donned a sleeveless denim outfit. Addison Rae was sizzling hot in a big-sized blazer and a matching skirt. She risked a nip slip as she opted out bra and only covered her nipples with a sheer black garment.

