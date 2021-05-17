Brian McFadden and Fiancee Welcome Baby Girl

Instagram Celebrity

It's a girl for the former Westlife member as his wife-to-be Danielle Parkinson gave birth to their first child together following in vitro fertilisation treatments.

AceShowbiz - Singer Brian McFadden is a new dad.

The former Westlife star and his fiancee, Danielle Parkinson, have welcomed a baby girl after suffering two miscarriages.

Brian, who is dad to two teenage daughters from his marriage to ex-wife Kerry Katona, shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (16May21).

Alongside an image of Danielle pushing the newborn baby's pram, he wrote, "Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It's been the best week of our life."

The couple announced Danielle was pregnant in December (21) following almost two years of in vitro fertilisation treatments.

During an interview at the time, the couple revealed Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall put them in touch with a nutritionist, who helped them conceive.

"Mike and Zara put us in touch with Simone the nutritionist who got us prepared for this time," Brian said. "After we had the miscarriage, we sat with them and talked. This woman would put us on a certain diet, and Mike guaranteed it would work. He was completely right."

Brian McFadden proposed to Olympian Danielle Parkinson in December 2019. The couple originally planned to tie the knot in 2020 but the wedding was put on hold because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We've put our plans on hold for the moment," he explained. "We're just going to wait and see what happens over the next few months."

It will be his third marriage. Besides married to Kerry Katona from 2002 to 2006, he also had a previous marriage with Vogue Williams. He was additionally engaged to Australian singer Delta Goodrem in the past.