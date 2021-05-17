Henry Cavill Wants Fans to Be Happy for Him After He Introduces Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Man of Steel' actor urges his online followers to stop speculating and gossiping about his love life as he tells them he's 'very happy in love' after going public with new girlfriend.

AceShowbiz - Superman Henry Cavill has asked fans to be happy for him and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

The Brit went Instagram official with his new romance last month (Apr21) and now he wants supporters to stop speculating about his love life online.

Writing a personal letter to fans, the "Justice League" star shared, "I wanted to make a wee community announcement. I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late. It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships..."

"Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating,' it has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment."

"More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others. So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop."

"I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your 'passion' is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most. Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true. Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity."

Henry went on to insist he is "very happy in love," adding, "I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."