Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Kyle Richards' Dine and Dash Claim With Receipt

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lisa Vanderpump won't let Kyle Richards ruin her reputation. Having been hit with a dine and dash accusation by her former co-cast member on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", the "Vanderpump Rules" star shut down the claim by unveiling a copy of her bank statement that proves she has paid for her meals.

The 60-year-old reality star sent out the receipt to TMZ. In the document, it was noted that she paid $131.84 to the Sushi House Unico in Los Angeles on Monday, May 10. She also noted that she left a $40 cash tip and her husband Ken Todd left a $15 tip to the hostess for seating them quickly.

Lisa's move came after the outlet published a story stating that she sent a $132 dinner tab to Kyle when the latter dined with a "Housewives" executive producer at the same restaurant. However, the British restaurateur allegedly did that as a joke. She even left an imprint of her credit card and a cash tip for the waiter in case Kyle or the producer did not agree to cover the bill.

Aside from dine and dash, Lisa was recently accused of scribbling over Kylie's and other "RHOBH" stars' faces in a picture. The photo in question, which was shared by a fan on Instagram, saw Kylie and Teddi Mellencamp's faces covered in Xs. Lisa Rinna's face, meanwhile, was drawn a mustache. It's only the "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump" star's face that remains untouched.

The post has since received mixed reactions. Kylie argued in the comment section, "Bitter Spice." The mother of Amelia Hamlin replied, "Ooof she's so angry." Teddi, on the other hand, quipped, "I must be really special. I got 3 X X X."

Kyle and Lisa have been feuding since 2018. On what prompted the dispute, Lisa and husband Ken kicked Kyle out of their house after she accused Lisa of selling a story about their co-star Dorit Kemsley to a publication. Since then, Lisa claimed that she was "bullied" off the Bravo show. She also vowed to return to "RHOBH "only if the entire cast was nixed.