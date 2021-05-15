 
 

Sarah Silverman Bares Her Butt in Pantless Instagram Photo
WENN/Instar
The 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' star cheekily shares the NSFW photo of herself on her social media page to urge people to subscribe to her podcast channel on YouTube.

AceShowbiz - Sarah Silverman knows just how to stir up social media for marketing purpose. Making use of her asset to promote her podcast show on YouTube, the comedian has let out a racy picture of her baring her butt via Instagram.

The "A Million Ways to Die in the West" actress shared the NSFW image on Friday, May 14. In it, the 50-year-old wore nothing but a striped T-shirt and her reading glasses while appearing to go makeup free.

She stood in what looks like a bathroom while lifting her hands up, possibly trying to reach something above her. The image appears to be taken candidly from behind, showing her bare bum.

Sarah accompanied the snap with a cheeky caption which directed her followers to a link of her YouTube channel on her bio. "Click the link in my bio, then click 'subscribe' to my podcast then go to bed knowing you did something great for humanity," so she urged everyone who ran into her pantless picture.

Needless to say, Sarah's NSFW image has drawn a lot of responses from her followers, who were mostly amused by her sense of humor. Makeup artist Brett Freedman gushed, "Best. Snap. EVER!" Actor Steve Agee let out a long laugh, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!"

A shocked user jokingly exclaimed, "Whaaaaaat?!" A fourth commenter quipped, "Okay this worked. Im straight now." Another was pleased with what Sarah presented on her page, writing, "This is the best birthday gift EVER. THANK YOU."

Another joked that Sarah's method successfully convinced him to subscribe to her podcast, declaring, "Subscribing anow lol." Someone else advised the funnywoman to launch an OnlyFans account, "Please start an onlyfans of just goofy sexy funny photos."

Sarah, teaming up with Kast Media, launched her podcast titled "The Sarah Silverman Podcast" in October 2020. Featuring her signature comedic timing, the podcasts tackles topics ranging from her personal life to societal issues, politics and current events. "I decided to start a podcast because I believe it's important to get in on these things late," she said when announcing the show.

