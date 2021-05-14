Kyle Richards Dubs Lisa Vanderpump 'Bitter Spice' Amid Allegation of Her Defacing 'RHOBH' Photo

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards is fuming after Lisa Vanderpump seemingly reignited their feud. Shortly after Lisa was accused of scribbling over her former co-stars' faces, Kyle shared her reaction online by branding her former co-star on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" a "Bitter Spice."

The defacing revelation came after TMZ came up with a report that Lisa has sent a $132 dinner tab to Kyle when the latter dined with a "Housewives" executive producer at the same Los Angeles restaurant Lisa and her husband Ken Todd were having a meal. Though the former co-stars did not speak to each other, it was claimed that the producer said a quick hello.

Lisa was claimed to have sent the bill to Kyle and the producer as a joke. Still, neither Kyle nor the producer agreed to cover the bill. Fortunately for the restaurant, Lisa left an imprint of her credit card and a cash tip for the waiter as precaution. The incident was said to have taken place at Shu Restaurant on Monday, May 10.

After TMZ publicized the story, a Bravo fan took to Instagram on Thursday, May 13 to share more on Lisa's antics. "If Lisa Vanderpump is going to sell stories to TMZ she should include the full details, like the part when she left the restaurant and scribbled all over her former co-stars' faces after a fan approached and asked her to sign his #RHOBH print," so claimed the fan in the caption.

Along with the claim, the fan posted two photos. One displayed TMZ's headline that read, "LISA VANDERPUMP Sees Kyle Richards At Dinner … SENDS THE BILL TO HER TABLE!!!" The other one put out a photo of "RHOBH" cast members having their faces covered in X's or drawn mustache. The only untouched face was that of Lisa.

The revelation has apparently caught Kyle's attention. In the comment section, the 52-year-old branded the older woman "Bitter Spice". Her co-star Lisa Rinna chimed in by writing, "Ooof she's so angry." Another co-star Teddi Mellencamp also commented on her three drawn X's, "I must be really special."

This was not the first time Kyle and Lisa Rinna appeared to shade Lisa. Back in January, the "RHOBH" co-stars seemed to have ignited a feud with their former co-star following her appearance in Dear Media's "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast" during which she blasted the cast of the Bravo show.

At the time, both Kyle and the "Harry Loves Lisa" star took to their Instagram Story to share a shady meme in response to Lisa's interview. Alongside a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio expressing disgust while holding a drink in his hand, "The Hungover Games" actress wrote, "Me reading comments made by ex, bitter, disgruntled Housewives."

Kyle and Lisa have been feuding since 2018. At the time, Lisa and her 63-year-old husband kicked the "Halloween Kills" actress out of their home after she accused Lisa of selling a story about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley, to a publication. Since then, Lisa claimed that she was "bullied" off the show. She also vowed to make a return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" only if the entire cast was nixed.