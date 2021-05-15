 
 

Katie Holmes' Ex 'Not Wasting Any Time' to Look for Someone New by Rejoining Dating Apps

Around two weeks after breaking up with the former 'Dawson's Creek' star, Emilio Vitolo Jr. is spotted to be back on celebrity dating site Raya and other online dating platforms.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes' ex-boyfriend seemed to be "not wasting any time" to look for someone new. Just two weeks after breaking up with the former "Dawson's Creek" star, Emilio Vitolo Jr. was reported to have rejoined dating apps.

The 33-year-old has allegedly rejoined Raya, an exclusive dating app for celebrities. A source spilled to Us Weekly, "He's not wasting any time looking for someone new to date." Another source, in the meantime, told Page Six that he has also joined other dating apps. "It's not just Raya. He's on a bunch of other dating apps too," the source said. "He didn't exactly hide the fact that he's broken up from Katie."

Though seemingly moving on from the breakup, Emilio was reported to be "in a bad mood while working on Thursday night (May 13)." A source close to the restaurateur told Us Weekly, "He seemed stressed and didn't want to be bothered." The insider continued, "But once the restaurant closed, he celebrated his friend's birthday and was seen drinking bourbon and wine."

During the party, Emilio was spotted "smiling and having a good time" with a female friend and other pals. The source dished, "Having the support of his friends has helped him with the breakup."

Prior to the party, a spokesperson for Katie confirmed the 42-year-old actress has split from the restaurateur after eight months of dating. "The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," the rep simply stated. On the reason why, a source explained, "Their relationship fizzled. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together - it just simply didn't work out."

"They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they're still friends," the insider continued, before noting that the "Batman Begins" actress is "focusing on being a mom" to her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise. The source added that she is also dedicating her time to her "upcoming projects."

Reports that the former couple might have hit a bump in their romance first came up in April. At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the two "agreed to give each other space" as "they both have a lot of commitments piling up."

Another source, on the other hand, told In Touch Weekly that "Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she's told him to slow down." The insider detailed, "She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space."

