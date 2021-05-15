'RHOD' Star Tiffany Moon Won't 'Tolerate' Racism Accusations From Kameron Westcott's Family

Instagram Celebrity

The 36-year-old physician will not leave 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' although she previously changed her social media bio to read, 'previous cast member #RHOD S5.'

AceShowbiz - Dr. Tiffany Moon has fired back at Kameron Westcott's family. Having found her co-star's husband Court Westcott and her brother-in-law Chart Westcott accused her of racism, "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star argued that she won't "tolerate" their attacks.

The 36-year-old physician offered her clapback via her lawyer, Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer. In a statement to Variety, the lawyer first stated, "The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling."

"Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she's earned as a physician and as a hard working mother. These attacks on her character will not be tolerated," Andrew further noted. "The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds."

Tiffany was attacked by Court via Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote, " 'Anti-racism' is racism. It discriminates by the color of one's skin. They tried that once in Germany, it did not work out well. I don't understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism."

Chart, on the other hand, penned on his own Twitter account, "I've spoken to her twice, once when she was blackout drunk at my house but needed to get home for early work." He then added, "Wonder if she had a hangover while working on her patients?"

In the wake of the dispute, Bravo released a statement on Instagram. "Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Anti-racism, is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence," so read the note.

Tiffany and Kameron indeed had ups and downs in their friendship on "ROHD". One in particular was the time when the anesthesiologist hosted a traditional Chinese brunch where chicken feet were among the dishes. At that time, Kameron couldn't help but throw the food on the floor. Later, the 38-year-old called her co-star "bossy" during a January appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen". She also compared the doctor to a Thai sex worker.

In response to Kameron's offensive remark, Tiffany wrote on Twitter, "You came to attack and gaslight me. Don't ever compare me to a Thai sex worker or call me bossy either, please." She then pointed out, "I don't accept your half a** 'my employee did that' apology. Learn to take some accountability or pay a bill."

Tiffany recently sparked rumors that she is leaving "RHOD" after changing her social media bio to read, "Previous Cast Member #RHOD S5." She then shared a photo of herself on her phone, writing, "Good morning everyone. It's time for a change. Have a wonderful day!" However, hours later she changed her bio again to read, "Season 5 Cast Member #RHOD."