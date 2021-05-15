 
 

Tawny Kitaen Preparing to Host Her Own Talk Show Before Her Death

Tawny Kitaen Preparing to Host Her Own Talk Show Before Her Death
Instagram
TV

The 'Bachelor Party' star was about to become a host of a new weekly talk show when the 1980s video vixen suddenly passed away at the age of 59 earlier this month.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tawny Kitaen was just about to launch her career as an online talk show host when she died earlier this month (May21).

The model, actress and 1980s video vixen passed away on 7 May (21), three months before her 60th birthday and 10 days after a Manic-TV appearance, which served as the pilot for a new show, "Tawny's Tales".

The "Bachelor Party" star signed on to host the programme and chat to famous friends, but died before the proposed first taping, which was set for Friday (14May21).

Manic-TV bosses were confident Kitaen's weekly show would be a huge hit and lure viewers to their YouTube channel, and they were hoping that one of her guests would be ex-husband and Whitesnake star David Coverdale, who Tawny appeared alongside in the band's iconic videos for "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love".

  See also...

In her final chat over Zoom, Kitaen opened up about her life on the road with Whitesnake and "posh" Coverdale and how they fell in love over a cup of tea. She also opened up about her "blessed" life.

Manic-TV director Jon Mais says, "She was going to be our West Coast correspondent. I thought she was just fantastic and we were really looking forward to getting her on camera with people from her little black book of contacts."

"Tawny was like rock chick royalty and yet remarkably a girl next door."

Two of six episodes from Tawny's appearance on Manic-TV's Rock Tales have already aired. The next will be posted over the weekend at youtube.com/manictvc.

You can share this post!

The Offspring Slammed by PETA Over Chimpanzee Music Video Starring John Stamos

Katy Perry Has Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding and More in Her Celebrity Girl Squad
Related Posts
Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

Most Read
Porsha Williams Lands Her Own TV Show Following Controversial Engagement
TV

Porsha Williams Lands Her Own TV Show Following Controversial Engagement

Report: Ellen DeGeneres Is Set to Be Replaced by Tiffany Haddish as New Daytime TV Face

Report: Ellen DeGeneres Is Set to Be Replaced by Tiffany Haddish as New Daytime TV Face

Wendy Williams 'Wasn't Happy' as Guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Post-Show Ending Announcement

Wendy Williams 'Wasn't Happy' as Guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Post-Show Ending Announcement

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits the Show Over KKK-Themed Video

'American Idol' Finalist Caleb Kennedy Exits the Show Over KKK-Themed Video

John Barrowman Dropped From 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture' After Admitting to Exposing Himself on Set

John Barrowman Dropped From 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture' After Admitting to Exposing Himself on Set

'American Idol' Ordered for Season 20 Following Ku Klux Klan Video Scandal

'American Idol' Ordered for Season 20 Following Ku Klux Klan Video Scandal

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

'The Voice' Recap: The Top 9 Are Revealed Ahead of Semifinals

Demi Lovato Lands New Show About UFOs, John Cena Leads 'WWE Evil'

Demi Lovato Lands New Show About UFOs, John Cena Leads 'WWE Evil'

Julianne Moore Is Haunted by Frightening Visions in First 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

Julianne Moore Is Haunted by Frightening Visions in First 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Russian Dolls Are Unmasked - Find Out Their Identity

Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series Gets Branded 'Inaccurate' by Late Fashion Guru's Family

Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' Series Gets Branded 'Inaccurate' by Late Fashion Guru's Family

Ellen DeGeneres to Quit Daytime Talk Show in 2022

Ellen DeGeneres to Quit Daytime Talk Show in 2022

Bill Maher Forced to Reschedule 'Real Time' After Testing Positive for COVID Despite Vaccination

Bill Maher Forced to Reschedule 'Real Time' After Testing Positive for COVID Despite Vaccination