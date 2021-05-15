Tawny Kitaen Preparing to Host Her Own Talk Show Before Her Death

Instagram TV

The 'Bachelor Party' star was about to become a host of a new weekly talk show when the 1980s video vixen suddenly passed away at the age of 59 earlier this month.

AceShowbiz - Tawny Kitaen was just about to launch her career as an online talk show host when she died earlier this month (May21).

The model, actress and 1980s video vixen passed away on 7 May (21), three months before her 60th birthday and 10 days after a Manic-TV appearance, which served as the pilot for a new show, "Tawny's Tales".

The "Bachelor Party" star signed on to host the programme and chat to famous friends, but died before the proposed first taping, which was set for Friday (14May21).

Manic-TV bosses were confident Kitaen's weekly show would be a huge hit and lure viewers to their YouTube channel, and they were hoping that one of her guests would be ex-husband and Whitesnake star David Coverdale, who Tawny appeared alongside in the band's iconic videos for "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love".

In her final chat over Zoom, Kitaen opened up about her life on the road with Whitesnake and "posh" Coverdale and how they fell in love over a cup of tea. She also opened up about her "blessed" life.

Manic-TV director Jon Mais says, "She was going to be our West Coast correspondent. I thought she was just fantastic and we were really looking forward to getting her on camera with people from her little black book of contacts."

"Tawny was like rock chick royalty and yet remarkably a girl next door."

Two of six episodes from Tawny's appearance on Manic-TV's Rock Tales have already aired. The next will be posted over the weekend at youtube.com/manictvc.