Actress Tawny Kitaen Passes Away at 59

The 80s pin-up star, best known for starring in Whitesnake's music videos 'Is This Love' and 'Here I Go Again', has passed away at the age of 59 in Newport Beach, California.

May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eighties pin-up and actress Tawny Kitaen has died.

The 59 year old passed away in Newport Beach, California on Friday (07May21). No cause of death has been released.

The former model starred in the films "Bachelor Party" opposite Tom Hanks, "The Perils of Gwendoline", and "After Midnight", but she is perhaps best known for her roles in the Whitesnake videos "Is This Love" and "Here I Go Again". Kitaen wed Whitesnake singer David Coverdale in 1989, but the marriage only lasted two years.

She was also married to baseball star Chuck Finley - the father of her two daughters, Wynter and Raine.

Her daughters posted an emotional tribute on Instagram following her passing. "We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom. We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love. You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever," they stated.

Just a day before her death was revealed, Tawny Kitaen still posted on social media. "Me and my handsome brother," so she wrote along with a string of heart emojis.

The actress had been candid about her struggle with substance abuse in the past. She appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" in 2008. She also had a few run-ins with authorities, including an arrest for cocaine possession in 2006 and driving under the influence in 2009.