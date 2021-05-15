Robert De Niro's Injury Happened During Break of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Filming

WENN Movie

Contrary to the rumors floating on the internet, the 77-year-old 'Godfellas' actor didn't get injured while working on the set of Martin Scorsese's new feature film.

AceShowbiz - Robert De Niro has injured his leg.

The 77-year-old actor has been in Oklahoma, where he's been shooting Martin Scorsese's film "Killers of the Flower Moon". And it was while he was on a break from the shoot that he suffered the injury although the nature of how it occurred and the extent of the injury itself has yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, De Niro is now flying back to New York, where he will see a doctor on Friday (14May21).

A representative for the actor confirmed the injury to Fox News.

It was reported that De Niro's injury may affect production of "Killers of the Flower Moon", which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. However, a source told TMZ.com that the shoot is "moving ahead as scheduled."

"They'd already shot the scenes they needed to get done at this point with Robert, so there won't be any delays," the set insider added. "It's unclear if he'll be back to shoot more after he's healed."

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by David Grann. It depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror in the 1920s that sparked a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

De Niro stars as a powerful local rancher, William King Hale, who conspired with his nephews, Ernest and Bryan Burkhat, to kill several Osage Native Americans for the oil headrights.

DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart. The actor was originally tapped to play FBI agent Tom White, who's tasked with investigating a series of murders in the Osage Indians community, but the role was eventually given to Jesse Plemons after DiCaprio allegedly clashed with screenwriter Eric Roth.