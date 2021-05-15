 
 

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Reacts After Chrissy Teigen's Old Tweet That Mocked LiLo Resurfaces

LiLo's mother urges the cookbook author to 'continue to learn and grow' after the latter was exposed for making fun of the 'Mean Girls' star over her mental health struggles.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan's mother has urged Chrissy Teigen to "continue to learn and grow" after penning an offensive tweet mocking the "Mean Girls" star's mental health struggles.

Chrissy has found herself in hot water recently after resurfaced tweets backed Courtney Stodden's claims that she'd been cyber bullying them for years.

While Chrissy issued an apology, many social media users delved into her Twitter history to see if there were any other offensive messages there, with one person finding one from January 2011 about Lindsay.

"Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," the tweet reads.

Responding to the tweet, Lindsay's mum Dina said she has no intention of slamming Chrissy, but is keen to see how she grows following the scandal."

"As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental," she told Fox News. "That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow #ownyou."

Despite Chrissy's apology, Courtney refused to accept her words, insisting it felt more like a bid to fix her damaged reputation.

"I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," Courtney previously responded to Chrissy's apology in which the cookbook author claimed she tried to reach out to Courtney to personally say sorry.

Courtney said, "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

