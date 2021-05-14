Kendall Jenner Confesses to Having 'Addictive' Relationship With Social Media

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has her fair share of addiction. When discussing her struggle with mental health, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star got candid about her relationship with social media, calling it "addictive."

In a new episode of Vogue's "Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety" series, the 25-year-old opened up, "My relationship with social media is a bit addictive right now, which I don't like." She went on to admit that she was "not proud to say that, but [she] also [feels] like that's something that probably most of us can relate to."

Speaking to Dr. Jorge Partida, the daughter of Kris Jenner also shared her thought on how social media has affected her anxiety. "Personally, what's affected my anxiety the most is the amount of negativity that I see," she said. "There's just literally too much. I find that the more I'm looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what's happening right in front of me."

Kendall further explained that she doesn't "like that [she feels] the need to have social media in the first place. There really is no escaping it." When Dr. Jorge asked her about "a peak moment of anxiety" that was related to social media, the model revealed that she's particularly affected by "false narratives" about her spread online.

"Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it's someone claiming a false narrative for me," the catwalk beauty continued. "The internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context. They don't know the before or the after and they'll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing."

Elaborating further, Kendall said the negativity she experienced was "something as simple as [people] didn't like what I looked like in that photo." She told Dr. Jorge, "I have moments of feeling like I'm breaking or feeling like I can't take it anymore." She then explained that she felt "like I can never do anything right."

The older sister of Kylie Jenner went on to conclude, "Because of social media, everything is highlighted, everything is heightened whether good or bad." She added, "I feel most of my social media anxiety is actually more the overwhelmingness of it all."

A few days before the interview, Kendall revealed that her anxiety is getting worse. At the time, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian revealed that she has panic attacks to the point where she "thinks [her] heart is failing" and needed to be rushed to the hospital.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me," she said. "Sometimes I think I'm dying."