 
 

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence
Celebrity

The former Spice Girls star plays a woman who is beaten and choked by her partner in the video titled 'Love Should Not Hurt' that mimics her real abusive marriage to her ex Stephen Belafonte.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mel B (Melanie Brown) relives her hellish past marriage in a shocking video to highlight domestic abuse. In the video titled "Love Should Not Hurt" that was released on Friday, May 14 in the U.K., the singer is badly bruised and battered as she plays a victim of domestic violence.

The former Spice Girls member is seen being beaten and strangled by her partner, who is portrayed by actor Sam Mackay, while attempting to leave the house. She tries to cover her bruises with makeup, pretending to be a happy couple in front of others, but one incident leads to another.

After another night full of terror, her man, who appears to be filled with regret as he is sobbing on a couch, leaves the home in his car. That's when Mel B finds a way for her escape, fleeing the place and running as fast as she can across the vast green field while still in her sleeping robe.

  See also...

The video was created by classical composer Fabio D'Andrea in collaboration with U.K. organization Women's Aid, for which Mel B has become an ambassador. The storyline in the video appears to mimic her real life.

In March 2017, Mel filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, accusing him of "emotional and physical abuse," which he strongly denied. Describing their nearly ten years of marriage as a decade-long "reign of terror," she tells The Sun after the video release that she was unable to be touched or hugged for a year following her alleged abuse.

"Because I'm riddled with so many trauma triggers, I couldn't be hugged or touched for a good year," she tells the news outlet. "If someone came too close to me my hairs would stand on end, even in regular, everyday life."

Of making the video look as real as possible, she explains, "Whether it be the spitting or the strangulation, these are things that actually happen. They are all these women's stories. I came out of making that video with bruises because I wanted it to be an honest representation of what we have all gone through." She adds, "There is a bedroom scene where I am attacked, it was really important to make that real."

You can share this post!

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Noah Brown Reveals Wife's 2nd Pregnancy With Sweet Poem

Kendall Jenner Confesses to Having 'Addictive' Relationship With Social Media
Related Posts
Mel B Says 'Coronation Street' Shocking Christmas Day Plot Is Inspired by Her Own Marriage

Mel B Says 'Coronation Street' Shocking Christmas Day Plot Is Inspired by Her Own Marriage

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Mel B Says Nobody in Spice Girls Wanted to Share Rooms With Victoria Beckham

Mel B Says Nobody in Spice Girls Wanted to Share Rooms With Victoria Beckham

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Drew Barrymore Abandons Dream House in Los Angeles to Get Kids Closer to Their Dad

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex