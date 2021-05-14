Paris Hilton to Steer Away From DJ Duty at Her Wedding to Carter Reum

Instagram Celebrity

During The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, the former star of 'The Simple Life' claims to have received countless offers from top turntable kings and queens for her big day.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton will be taking the night off from DJ-ing at her own wedding, insisting she has had countless offers from top turntable kings and queens.

The socialite has become famous for her hit DJ sets, but she won't be hitting the decks when she ties the knot with Carter Reum, as she'll be "so stressed out" with the big day.

"I think for my wedding I'm going to be so stressed out that I probably will have other people DJ-ing," she said during The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, adding, "I got a lot of my friends calling me saying, 'I want to DJ your wedding,' so I have a whole list of people who want to do it. So I think I'll take the night off that night and just be the bride."

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed Paris will be letting her fans in on the planning of her big day in new reality series "Paris In Love". The show will air on streaming site Peacock, and will take fans on an "entertaining and emotional ride" as the star plans her dream wedding.

Paris got engaged to Carter on February 13 when the two enjoyed a romantic trip to celebrate her 40th birthday. She made public her new relationship status days later with an Instagram post that read, "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise."

The former star of "The Simple Life" later revealed her plan to take her fiance's last name. During her iHeartRadio podcast, "This Is Paris", she confessed, "I'm going to take it, but I feel like a hyphenated thing like Paris Hilton-Reum, because my name is just my name. I like it."