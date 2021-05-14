'Alaskan Bush People' Star Noah Brown Reveals Wife's 2nd Pregnancy With Sweet Poem

Instagram Celebrity

Three months after his father passed away, the TV personality announces that he and Rhain Alisha are expecting their second child and declares that he 'will love this baby too.'

AceShowbiz - Noah Brown has announced that he and Rhain Alisha are expecting their second child. Making use of social media, the "Alaskan Bush People" star came up with a sweet poem to share the exciting news about his wife's pregnancy.

On Wednesday, May 12, the TV personality took to his Instagram account he shared with his wife to let out the poem. "Roses are red, Violets are blue, Rhain is pregnant and I will love this baby too," his simple, yet touching composition read.

Noah's announcement post has since been flooded with many warm messages. One fan wrote a reply poem that read, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Your family is adorable. And the new baby will b too!!!" Another fan of the show commented, "Start your spin-off show already," while a third fan complimented his poem by saying, "Hahaha the best poem [love]."

This pregnancy announcement came three months after Noah revealed his father Billy Brown passed away after suffering from a seizure. Alongside a photo of the TV family's patriarch holding his first grandson, he wrote, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure."

"He was our best friend - a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well," Noah continued. "We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time."

Noah welcomed baby Elijah with his wife Rhain in February 2019. At the time, the TV personality told PEOPLE, "Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy -- he's already working on his howl!"

The Discovery star also gushed over his wife as saying, "Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family." In the meantime, Rhain told the outlet that their first child is "happy, healthy, and just perfect."