Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case
The 'Love and Hip Hop' star says he only agreed to the plea deal because he refused to snitch on his 'friends' who may or may not have been involved in his dealings, insisting, 'I ain't no 6ix9ine.'

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mally Mall is setting the record straight after receiving his sentence in prostitution case. While he's widely reported to have pleaded guilty to running illegal prostitution ring, the rapper/reality TV star maintains his innocence.

Speaking to The Neighborhood Talk after his sentencing, the 43-year-old says he did plead guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity, but it had nothing to do with prostitution. "I had to take a plea deal to keep from doing 5-10 years for something I didn't do," he explains.

The rapper, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, goes on claiming that he's blackmailed into pleading guilty in the case by a crooked FBI agent named Kevin White, who had targeted him after house raids in 2014 and 2019 for exotic animals and alleged human trafficking. The record producer says that the FBI agent coerced and even threatened women to speak out against him in exchange for money. "Those girls, all they care about is money, not the verdict," he exclaims.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star says the FBI agent was angry that he wouldn't turn over any of his "cop" friends who may or may not have been involved in his dealings. He defends himself for doing so, declaring, "I ain't no 6ix9ine."

"I'm going to do the time because I'll never snitch on nobody, but the things they're saying about me aren't true," he further insists. Seeing the positive side of his sentencing, Mally says, "now that I've been sentenced, I can finally tell my side."

Mally says Kevin was eventually removed from his case due to his lies and schemes, but by the time her was notified of the FBI agent's removal, he had already taken the plea deal. As for his prostitution business, she says any business of his was legal because he was operating under a "license" that was similar to one a strip club would have.

Earlier reports said Mally was sentenced to 33 months in prison on Thursday, May 13, which was the maximum he could get under a plea deal, for running illegal prostitution ring. He pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity back in October 2019. He was accused of running the illegal business from April 2002 until September 2014, which allegedly earned him millions of dollars.

